HIGH POINT, NC (July 8, 2021) – From block parties and food trucks to art exhibits and furry friends, High Point residents and visitors can look to the city’s downtown area for fun and entertainment this summer and fall. Forward High Point, the nonprofit that leads the downtown revitalization effort in High Point, is undertaking a major effort to sponsor special events and promotions designed to attract more visitors to downtown High Point.
According to Forward High Point President Ray Gibbs, special events, festivals and promotions are at the heart of what downtown organizations like Forward High Point does on a regular basis. “Our long term goal is to have a slate of diverse activities occurring nearly every weekend in downtown,” says Gibbs. “You don’t have to know exactly what is happening, you just go downtown because you know something is going on.”
The following is included among the summer series of events planned by the Forward High Point Promotions and Special Events Committee:
Rock the Point Block Parties: Free to the public and occurring from 4 pm to 6 pm every Saturday when there is a home Rockers baseball game, the block parties will kick off on Saturday, July 17 and run through Saturday, October 2. The parties will be held on Gatewood Street, next to the Truist Point Stadium Box Office and North Gate. These parties will include live music performed by some of the area’s most popular bands, food and beverages, along with some inflatable games for the kids. The Rockers gates will open at 6 pm following the block parties.
Food Truck Rodeo: Scheduled from 4-9 pm on Saturday, July 24, this event will feature a wide variety of area food trucks that will be set up on Church Street and N. Elm Street on the east side of Truist Point Stadium. This free event will have a stage at the end of Church Street for several bands, including the featured band, “Bad Romeo.” Tents, tables and chairs, located next to the stage, will be in place for visitors to escape the sun while also enjoying beverages provided by local microbrewers and wineries.
The following events are being planned for the fall and more information will be shared closer to the event dates:
Downtown Drink & Dine: Scheduled for Saturday, September 18. This event will require tickets (to be announced) which will allow the holders to get food and drink samples at many of the downtown establishments.
Interactive Art Exhibit: From October 9 to October 23, downtown will host a unique art exhibit from Montreal, Canada. Coinciding with the Fall Furniture Market, the display will also be open to the general public both before and after the market.
Pups @ the Point: Saturday, October 9 will feature a fun festival for ‘Dogs and their Humans” in downtown High Point. Shopping and treats for furry friends will be included.
Downtown Octoberfest: October 22-23, High Point’s first “Downtown Octoberfest” will be held in front of the Truist Point Stadium and next to the Stock & Grain Food Hall currently under construction.
As a nonprofit organization, Forward High Point is always seeking local business and corporate partnerships and sponsorships. Those interested in supporting Forward High Point can contact Ray Gibbs at 336-883-9891. Event information can be found on the organization’s web site at www.downtownhighpoint.org
