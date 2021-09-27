Kernersville, NC – A free community farmer’s market will be available on Wed., Sept. 29 from 9 – 11a.m. at the Grady P. Swisher Center on Forsyth Technical Community College’s Kernersville campus. The campus is located at 1108 Swisher Center Rd., Kernersville.
The market will offer fresh produce to Forsyth Tech students, faculty, staff and the community. Free community farmer’s markets have been offered throughout the year at the college’s main campus, and folks are delighted to see the program expand to the Swisher Center, according to Dr. J. L. Porter, Director of Grady Swisher Workforce. “This is the first time that we will offer the community farmer’s market in Kernersville. We hope that everyone takes advantage of it and visits with us at the end of the month.”
Community farmer’s markets are part of the Forsyth Tech Cares program, which aims to provide whole-person care to the Forsyth Tech community. The program, launched in Spring 2020, enables the college to partner with organizations like H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Eat) of Winston-Salem to ensure everyone has access to healthy and nutritious food. This comprehensive approach aims to connect students, staff and faculty to the resources and support services they need. It enables Forsyth Tech to provide critical support by answering questions, connecting people to emergency financial assistance and making sure they have support mentally and emotionally.
About Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives, and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 21,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.edu and follow Forsyth Tech on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
