Food Pantry Every 3rd Wednesday
During these times of uncertainty community is more important than ever. We are answering the call to help supplement households dealing with food insecurities. Mt. Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church will open its Community Food Pantry every 3rd Wednesday of the month from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Dates, times and location are listed below.
This is a Walk-up, Drive-thru Covid Safe Event. Please wear a Mask.
Event – Date, Time, and Location
Dates: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Mt. Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church located at 2123 McConnell Road Greensboro NC 27401
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.