Food Pantry Every 3rd Wednesday

During these times of uncertainty community is more important than ever. We are answering the call to help supplement households dealing with food insecurities. Mt. Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church will open its Community Food Pantry every 3rd Wednesday of the month from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Dates, times and location are listed below.

This is a Walk-up, Drive-thru Covid Safe Event. Please wear a Mask.

Event – Date, Time, and Location

Dates:          Wednesday, November 17, 2021

                         Wednesday, December 15, 2021

                        Wednesday, January 19, 2022

                        Wednesday, February 16, 2022

                         Wednesday, March 16, 2022

                         Wednesday, April 20, 2022

                         Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time:          1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location:    Mt. Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church located at 2123 McConnell Road Greensboro NC 27401

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.