"If you don't grow your own food, liberation is a myth." Fannie Lou Hamer
High Point, NC: NC NAACP’s Anti-Poverty Committee, in collaboration with the High Point NAACP and the Guilford Urban Farming Initiative [GUFI] will hold weekly Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Markets, at 701 E Washington Dr., High Point, NC 27260 from 10 am - 2 pm beginning Saturday, June 27, 2020.
The Bountiful Land project comprises two strategic initiatives: it brings fresh, whole, affordable foods to local food deserts as it offers new commercial outlets for farmers of color. These twin aims are designed to make food deserts habitable for families who are denied convenient access to mainstream grocers and to ensure that black and brown growers are able to retain their family farms by keeping them productive. The market will also provide a commercial outlet for the produce grown by the Guilford Urban Farming Initiative [GUFI]. The direct-to-consumer, locally grown, seasonal produce we offer will be priced to make healthy eating affordable and accessible to all citizens (irrespective of income) in High Point. The Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market will offer High Point's hungriest citizens fresh (and organic) nutrition to supplement the shelf stable items provided by food pantries.
The novel coronavirus has amplified the consequences that hunger and malnutrition impose on people who have no regular access to healthy, fresh, whole foods. CDC demographics show that poor, underserved black and brown people, living in food deserts, are far more likely to suffer from obesity, heart disease, Diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and other negative health impacts, which make them overwhelmingly susceptible to contracting Covid 19 and dying from it. Therefore, it is more important than ever to correct this social injustice by making fresh food available to those in dire need.
The Bountiful Land Food for All Project is but one prong of the NC NAACP’s collaborative Loaves and Fishes initiative for food justice and community development. Dr. Deborah H. Barnes, Chair of the NC NAACP’s Anti-Poverty Committee maintains that “Food security--access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life--is, or should be, an inalienable right. That anyone is denied access to healthy food in one of the wealthiest, technologically advanced nations of the world is nothing less than a crime against humanity." Thus, ensuring food justice in North Carolina is a moral responsibility that demands our immediate attention and concerted response.
Features and benefits of Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market include:
- to make fresh and organic fruits, vegetables, and eggs accessible to and affordable for people living under food apartheid
- to facilitate the consumption of healthy, local, seasonal foods in place of unhealthy, highly processed, industrial foods--often the only options in food deserts
- to normalize healthy, nutritious eating for people who are susceptible to negative, food-related health impacts (e.g. Diabetes, heart disease, obesity, Asthma, autoimmune diseases, etc.)
- To mitigate the spread of Covid19
- to support black and brown farmers (who do not grow at the scale necessary for commercial grocers) by providing viable markets for their produce, allowing them to hold on to hard-won family land
- to promote agricultural entrepreneurism related to food production and commodification
- to strategically overcome food apartheid and other structural forms of economic and social inequity
- to promote health and wellness by offering nutritional education, healthy food preparation, health screening and free flu shots
- to build strong, collaborative, intergenerational, interracial, interfaith relationships that honor our common humanity and needs
For more information on Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market, please contact Dr. Deborah H. Barnes, Chair, Anti-Poverty Committee, NC NAACP faitaccomplifarm@gmail.com
