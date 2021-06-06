High Point, NC – School’s out for the summer, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is working hard to ensure all families have healthy meals when they can’t rely on school lunches. One in four children in our area go hungry without those readily-available school meals, according to Second Harvest.
That’s why Blue Ridge Companies is holding a food drive through July 31, both online and in person. They’re collecting cans, dry-goods, and monetary donations to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Blue Ridge Companies challenges everyone to donate $20 to their food drive in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the company’s property management arm. Twenty dollars can provide 280 meals for children and families.
You can drop off donations at Blue Ridge Companies’ Home Office at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105 in High Point or donate online at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/secondharvestvfd/team/873436/.
Blue Ridge Companies’ properties across the Triad are also accepting donations through the end of July during regular business hours:
GREENSBORO:
Country Park at Tall Oaks – 100 Tall Oaks Dr.
Landon Creek – 4495 Old Battleground Rd., Apt 1H
Legacy at Friendly Manor – 5402 Friendly Manor Dr.
Legacy at Twin Oaks – 5269 Hilltop Rd.
HIGH POINT:
Alexandria Park Apartment Homes – 3519 Ramsay St.
Legacy at the Point – 1411-G Bergamot Loop
Palladium Park Apartments & Annex at the Palladium - 3902 Pallas Way
KERNERSVILLE:
Abbotts Creek Apartment Homes – 1000 Abbotts Creek Cir.
Davis Gardens Apartments – 422 Mountain View Dr.
WINSTON-SALEM.
Briarleigh Park Apartments – 401 Park Ridge Ln.
Brookberry Park Apartments – 100 Brookberry Dr.
Burke Ridge Crossing Apartments – 2112 Burke Meadows Rd.
Blue Ridge Companies participates annually in a food drive organized by the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
