With the challenges of the past year come a few positives, like quality time spent with loved ones. In fact, more than half of Dads say they’re doing more activities with their kids and feeling closer to them because of time together at home. So this Father’s Day, don’t spend the day tied up in kitchen. Celebrate Dad with what he truly appreciates – the gift of time – and let the restaurants below take care the meal so that the family can continue making special memories together.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen:
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is helping guests celebrate Father’s Day with Family Bundles, featuring scratch-made classics. Guests can select from entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Grilled Salmon or a combination of these guest favorites—all of which include two choices of family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants, starting at $24.99. Guests can complete the meal with a Hot Fudge Cake Sundae for $6.99. Lastly, add beer, wine or cocktails to go, where permissible, such as a Painkiller for $4.99. To order online for curbside pickup, visit Cheddars.com or download the Mobile App.
The Capital Grille:
The Capital Grille is helping guests treat Dad to an at-home luxury cookout with The Capital Butcher, offering a selection of uncooked signature cuts, hand-carved daily and dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days. Guests may order steaks à la carte or choose from an assortment of Steak Grille Boxes offering four steaks, proprietary seasoning and a gift of Signature Steak Sauce. Box options include Dry Aged Bone-in NY Strip, Bone-in Prime Ribeye, or a combination of the two. Guests can enjoy alongside signature accompaniments, such as Lobster Mac ‘N Cheese or Sam’s Mashed Potatoes. In addition, the regular dinner menu is available all day in the restaurant’s dining room. To place an order or make a reservation, visit TheCapitalGrille.com.
Olive Garden:
Treat Dad to abundant Italian classics from Olive Garden. Enjoy the convenience of menu favorites to go with Family-Size Pans of Fettucine Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana and more (starting at $34.99), or a Family Bundle with one large pan of Classic Lasagna, jumbo house salad and breadsticks (starting at $49.99). Make your meal complete by adding a bottle of wine, starting at $15, available to go where permissible. Order online and have your meal delivered safely, right to your car at OliveGarden.com.
