FATHER’S DAY IS COMING…
This year we’re offering an exquisite, special Havana Phil’s Father’s Day gift bundle. Available only while supplies last!
Drop-in or fill-out the form below to pre-order your special gift for dad. These are limited, so contact or come see us soon!
THE HAVANA PHIL’S 2021 FATHER’S DAY GIFT BUNDLE
Includes (1 of each):
Wine Boygle- A Full-Bodied Red Blend by Havana Phil’s and Gia Distillery.
CGALIII Cigar- Medium-Plus Flavor Profile, Blended by Rocky Patel and the Late Phil Segal III.
CGALIV Cigar- Full-Bodied Flavor Profile, Ligero Wrapper, Blended by Plasencia and Philip Segal IV.
Room 101 Farce Habano Lonsdale Cigar- Medium-Bodied Flavor Profile with a Bit of Spice.
Rocky Patel Gran Reserve Robusto Cigar- Rated #1 in 2018, Medium-Plus Flavor Profile.
Crux Epicure Maduro Robusto Cigar- Medium-Bodied Flavor Profile, Rich, Subtle and Sweet.
Havana Phil’s Double-Guillotine Cigar Cutter and Matches.
