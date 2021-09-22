Winston-Salem, N.C.—The Cobblestone Farmers Market will move to its year-round permanent location on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Market will transition next door from its current location at 1001 S. Marshall Street to the outdoor lot of 1007 S. Marshall Street as the first phase of the Market’s multi-year growth plan.
Cobblestone, Forsyth County’s largest producer-only farmers market, pivoted to 1001 when all market host locations closed due to COVID-19 in March of 2020. After eight years nestled in Old Salem on Saturdays and numerous pop-up locations for their Weekday and Winter Markets, the past 17 months at 1001 accelerated their need to identify a permanent location for the future.
“We’ve always envisioned a home that serves us in current and future capacities. At 1007, we look forward to building on our mission of significantly increasing equitable access to local, sustainably grown food and growing the regional food economy in partnership with our producers and community colleagues,” said Margaret Norfleet Neff, co-founder of the Saturday Cobblestone Farmers Market and Beta Verde. "We are beyond excited to take these next steps to expand the market program and community by transitioning the Market from an ephemeral weekend happening to a consistent fixture in the downtown community, the essential center of food commerce in the regional food economy and a key connector in our local food ecosystem,” said Norfleet Neff.
Cobblestone’s growth plan will rollout over the next several weeks and will include expanding the number of vendors, products and storage onsite; increasing Market programming such as music, composting, food demos and food trucks; adding customer amenities like seating, restrooms and bike racks; providing easier access via various transportation methods; and, perhaps most exciting, investing in a shade structure that will protect the Market during inclement weather and transform an otherwise dull parking lot into an iconic place for years to come. "As the market grows, so can our business. With our wholesale business on shakier ground due to the pandemic it's imperative that we have a stable Saturday retail marketplace. Having a permanent location provides peace of mind for our customers and for producers such as ourselves, especially with so much still in limbo," said Isaac Oliver, Owner of Harmony Ridge Farms, a Cobblestone Farmers Market vendor.
Beta Verde, the umbrella company to Cobblestone Farmers Market, is a development partner of the former Bahnson Company building (1001) and former Camel City Coach building (1007). Both buildings will be re-purposed as active, neighborhood focused, mixed-use projects designed to embrace the broader community, through extensive culinary opportunities (including a shared use commercial kitchen) and creative entrepreneurship.
“Beta Verde has envisioned a creative anchor and economic hub that promises to breathe new life into the southern edge of the City of Winston-Salem,” shared Sunny Townes Stewart, Washington Park Resident and Project Manager for the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts. “As the first tenant to activate 1001 and 1007, Cobblestone is already generating consistent revenue for numerous local food producers and will serve as a catalyst for the retail, makers, restaurants, offices and events that will follow, which, together, has the potential to generate a significant number of jobs and revenue for business-owners in Winston-Salem,” said Stewart.
Located in a qualified census tract, 1001 and 1007, like Cobblestone, intentionally strive to be accessible to under served populations through opportunity and location. “Cobblestone has moved mountains already in their efforts to provide healthy fresh products to the citizens of our community and a huge part of that is their priority of making those products more accessible to lower income individuals and disadvantaged population groups,” said Jeff Bacon, Executive Director Second Harvest Food Bank's Providence.
Cobblestone Farmers Market will debut in its new location at 1007 S. Marshall Street on Saturday, October 2. Over 35 vendors will be set-up for safe onsite shopping and live music from Colin Cutler and Silas Creek String Band will add to the festivities of the day. Cobblestone will continue to operate with its current hours of 8:30am to 12:00pm every Saturday. The Drive-Thru will remain in front of 1001; however, the hours will be reduced to 8:30am to 10am. Customers may continue to park at The Enrichment Center as well as a designated parking lot between Marshall and Poplar Streets, where the Market has currently been set-up. With the exception of service animals, pets will not be permitted at 1007 S. Marshall Street.
For the most up-to-date information about The Cobblestone Farmers Market, visit www.thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com or sign-up for the newsletter.
About Cobblestone Farmers Market
Cobblestone Farmers Market is a fully vetted, sustainable, producer-only farmers market offering customers the guarantee that all vendors meet the sustainable, naturally-grown and humane practices required by the Market. Humane, safe and healthy farming and food preparation are at the center of the vendor review process. For value added products, local and sustainably produced ingredients are strongly preferred, and where possible, ingredients should be grown by the vendor.
Cobblestone Farmers Market strives to provide a safe and socially congenial marketplace for both customers and vendors, offering a balance and diversity of items for sale, whose demeanor and presentation are positive, fair and friendly, and whose production and marketing practices minimize waste. Cobblestone Farmers Market strategically nurtures and grows the marketplace through careful oversight of the number of annually accepted vendors selling similar products, and continually looks for niche products so that vendors have every opportunity to be successful in sales and customers consistently have a wide variety or product from which to choose.
Cobblestone Farmers Market, operated by Beta Verde, LLC and its non profit The Good Stuff, is an independent market funded through vendor fees, sponsorships and personal contributions.
