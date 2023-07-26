Come see us on August 5 from 1-3PM at Bolton Pool for free popsicles and raffle prizes every hour!
We will be offering resources and interactive activities to learn more about healthy relationships.
Location: Bolton Pool - 1590 Bolton Street NW Winston-Salem, NC 27103
