Love is in the air, and Dunkin’ is ready to make fans swoon with its lineup of irresistible treats. This February, Dunkin’ released its first-ever Member Exclusive beverage, the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte. Inspired by the fan-favorite Brownie Batter Donut, it combines rich espresso with brownie batter flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and festive sprinkles.
Back in restaurants for guests to enjoy this Valentine’s Day is the heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut, made with chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and topped with chocolate icing and festive sprinkles, and the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte. This latte features rich espresso and decadent mocha flavor and doubles down on chocolatey goodness with a mocha drizzle, hot chocolate powder and whipped cream.
Guests will also be smitten by the Cupid’s Choice Donut, the heart-shaped treat is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles. It pairs perfectly with the pretty-in-pink Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher, a sip that will keep guests going all day with a boost of green tea.
Photos of Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day line-up: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/BMSn3q3pgv
Dunkin’ Rewards members can feel the love all month long. Now through February 28, Dunkin’ is giving its members even more deals that are available exclusively in the app:
- Daily $2 Medium Cold Brew just for ordering ahead in the app
- One FREE Medium Hot/Iced Coffee with any purchase*
- One order of FREE Bagel Minis with any beverage purchase*
- One order of FREE Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any beverage purchase*
Guests who aren’t Dunkin’ Rewards members yet can join the coffee-filled love fest by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. By doing so, they get access to Member Exclusives like the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte and can start earning points towards free food and drinks.
