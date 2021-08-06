The Fairgrounds Farmers Market is seeking entrants for its annual “Saucy Salsa” contest at 10 a.m. Aug. 28. Contestants can enter in the Hot or Mild categories. Salsas must be submitted the morning of the contest.
The winners of each category will receive $100 in “market bucks” that they can spend at the Farmers Market. Second- and third-place winners will receive $50 and $25 in market bucks, respectively.
The Saucy Salsa contest is open to all non-professional chefs 18 and older. All entries must be homemade and only one entry per category is allowed per person. The salsas will be judged by local salsa connoisseurs. Complete contest rules, judging criteria and the entry form are posted at WSfairgrounds.com/saucy-salsa-contest.
The Fairgrounds Farmers Market is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins. Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, cakes & pies, fresh baked breads, jams & jellies, honey, crafts and much more.
The market is open every Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.
