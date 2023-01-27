Faculty Expert: Keeping Your New Year’s Resolution to Lose Weight
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 – Every new year, the one thing people commonly cite as their New Year’s resolution is to lose weight and get healthy. Weight loss can be difficult, but it is possible. It involves making wise choices by eating and exercising.
Dr. Joy Greene, professor of pharmacy and associate dean for experiential learning, has tips for getting to a healthy weight and maintaining it.
Research shows that losing weight is 80 percent dependent on what you eat and 20 percent dependent on how you exercise. This means individuals must take a good look at what they are eating, how much they are eating and when they are eating. Their goal should be to find a permanent eating and exercise strategy they can stick with for the rest of their life.
1. Make a commitment
Attitude is everything and permanent weight loss takes time and effort. It takes a lifelong commitment. Make sure you are focused and ready to make permanent lifestyle changes. It will not happen overnight, but if you stay focused and stick with it, you can achieve your goal. It is important for you to believe in yourself and believe you can do this before you start. Be determined to be healthier, plan a start date and launch your new healthier lifestyle on that date.
2. Find your inner motivation
No one else can make you lose weight, only you can do it. You need to find out what is motivating you to lose weight. Is it your health, dress size or something else? Make a list of why it is important to you to lose weight. Place that list somewhere so you can see it each day. This will help you stay motivated and focused. You also need people to support you in losing weight. Have a friend go with you to exercise. Find people who are compassionate and who will listen to your feelings and concerns. Your friends can also offer accountability, which can help motivate you to stay on track.
3. Set realistic goals
Over the long term, the Mayo Clinic suggests patients should aim for losing 1 to 2 pounds (0.5 to 1 kilogram) a week, although initially you might lose weight more quickly than that if you make significant changes — just be sure the changes are healthy. In order to lose 1 to 2 pounds a week, you need to burn 500 to 1,000 calories more than you consume each day. You can count your calories by reading food labels. There are books available that show you the calories in almost every food. You can find a restaurant guide online, and there are many apps available for your phone. I have used the website www.myfitnesspal.com to help count my daily calories. There are also free apps you can download for your phone that will help you keep up with the calories you eat each day.
4. Enjoy healthier foods
You can eat fewer calories each day without giving up the taste and satisfaction of eating. You can eat more plant-based foods (fruits, vegetables and whole grains), and you can cook them in such a way that they are still delicious. There are many websites that offer tasty ways to cook healthier foods. Strive for variety to help you achieve your goals without giving up taste or nutrition. You can visit Cooking Light or Fruits and Veggies More Matters for some ideas!
Remember NOT to skip meals. Skipping meals can lower your metabolism. You want to jump-start your metabolism each day with a healthy breakfast (which includes protein). The Mayo Clinic suggests eating at least four servings of vegetables and three servings of fruits daily, as well as using healthy fats, such as olive oil, vegetable oils and nut butters. In addition, cut back on sugar, choose low-fat dairy products and keep meat consumption to a 3-ounce portion (about the size of a deck of cards).
Also, do not boycott your favorite foods forever. If you love chocolate cake, then on occasion you can have some chocolate cake. Save it for a special occasion and remember to log it as a part of your daily calories for that day.
5. Get active, stay active
The Mayo Clinic reminds us that the key to weight loss is burning more calories than you consume. Because 3,500 calories equals about 1 pound (0.5 kilogram) of fat, you need to burn 3,500 calories more than you take in to lose 1 pound. So if you cut 500 calories from your typical diet each day, you'd lose about 1 pound a week (500 calories x 7 days = 3,500 calories). Remember to log your daily calories!
You can lose weight without exercise but adding exercise to your daily lifestyle helps give you the weight-loss edge. Exercise also offers health benefits, including boosting your metabolism, strengthening your heart, reducing your blood pressure and helping your overall mood. Research shows that people who maintain their weight loss over the long term are involved in regular physical activity.
The Mayo Clinic suggests that one of the best ways to lose body fat is through steady aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking or jogging. You need to have steady aerobic exercise for at least 30 minutes, several days of the week. Think about ways you can increase your physical activity throughout the day if you cannot fit in formal exercise on a given day. For example, make several trips up and down stairs, or take your walking shoes to work and go on a brisk walk during your lunch hour. You can also intentionally park at the far end of the parking lot when shopping.
6. Change your perspective
In order to maintain long-term, successful weight loss, you cannot just make lifestyle changes for a couple of months. These habits must become a way of life. The Mayo Clinic suggests that lifestyle changes start with taking an honest look at your eating patterns and daily routine. You must make these changes a part of your new, healthier life.
Remember, you will make mistakes along the way. It is OK! Forgive yourself and remind yourself why you are choosing to live a healthier lifestyle. The important thing is to get back on track as soon as possible.
