Piedmont Earth Day Fair Marks Its 18th Year
Explore kids’ activities, demonstrations, music, food and more at this year’s event
Winston Salem, NC – The Piedmont Earth Day Fair, now in its 18th year, has become a spring tradition for people from across the Triad. On Saturday, April 22, 10 am-4 pm, the fair will return to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Hosted by local nonprofit organization Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA), it is the largest Earth Day celebration in North Carolina, attracting more than 8,000 people. The event will be packed with family-friendly activities and demonstrations, great food and music, artwork, and informative exhibits – all free to the public.
“Earth Day is a great time for people of all ages to connect with our planet, build community, and learn how to take action locally to support the environment,” said Piedmont Environmental Alliance Executive Director Jamie Maier. “We look forward to another fun and informative day that supports all of PEA’s work to create a more just, resilient and environmentally sustainable community.”
Hands-on activities for children include arts & crafts, seed-planting, face-painting, and yoga. Don’t miss the Kid Zone, which features special activities hosted by the Forsyth County Public Library, Kaleideum, Millie Barnhart Art, and Smart Start of Forsyth County.
Two special youth competitions will take place during the fair: the Environmental Art Contest, judged by local artists, will award prizes for student art with an environmental theme. And the semifinalists of the PEA High School Environmental Debate Tournament, where students from West Forsyth and Atkins high schools, will compete for the championship trophy as they debate about online shopping.
Throughout the day, live demonstrations will share practical tips and information about living an environmentally sustainable lifestyle, with topics on how to start composting, backyard beekeeping, container gardening and more. Local musicians on two stages will be performing, thanks to the North Carolina Songwriters Co-op.
A highlight of the fair is an array of electric vehicles in all sizes, from plug-in cars to Volvo trucks. Other corporate sponsors, such as Unifi and Vulcan Materials, will showcase how they utilize sustainable practices to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions, while saving money at the same time.
With more than 100 earth-friendly exhibitors, the Piedmont Earth Day Fair has something for everyone. Learn more at www.peanc.org/EDF.
Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) educates and empowers, builds community, and inspires action to create a more just, resilient, and environmentally sustainable community. Based in Winston-Salem, NC, we focus on environmental education, community events, and local advocacy to elevate environmental issues. PEA engages over 8,000 people annually at the Piedmont Earth Day Fair, brings educational programming to more than 3,500 students in 150+ Title I classrooms, and leads local environmental action.
