Expect Heavy Traffic Downtown Sunday April 24
GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2022) – Downtown Greensboro will have heavy traffic Sunday afternoon due to more than 20,000 visitors attending the Downtown Greensboro Food Truck Festival and other events at the baseball stadium, Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and Carolina Theatre. Street parking will be limited and drivers are encouraged to use City parking decks. Visitors should give themselves extra time to arrive at their destination, plan their route around street closures, and expect special event parking rates at City parking decks.
The following streets will be closed for the food truck festival from 12-9 pm:
· W. Market Street from Eugene Street to N. Elm Street
· Elm Street from Friendly Avenue to Washington Street
· Greene Street from Friendly Avenue to Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.