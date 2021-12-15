Exotic Entrée in the Garden: Wild Boar on the menu at Himalayan Garden

Greensboro’s newest Nepalese/Tibetan restaurant, hidden in the fountain plaza at the far end of the shopping center in the 1600 black of Highlands Boulevard, is known to serve one of the tastiest pork dishes from an Asian restaurant in the Triad.
The spice-simmered belly meat in Himalayan Garden’s Grilled Wild Boar tastes unlike any I’ve previously encountered. The meat of male wild pigs can have a gamy quality known as “boar taint,” but there was none of that here. The term “wild boar” typically denotes species rather than gender, so perhaps this dish, which I’ve had twice, is actually made from wild sowbelly.
The Indian boar is native not just to the Subcontinent, but Nepal, Burma, western Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Bandel, as the meat is known in Nepali, is a major protein for the Kirati, one of the indigenous ethnic groups of the Himalayas. Richly-flavored, it’s leaner than domestic pork, even when farm-raised (all “wild game” sold in restaurants is farmed.)
Even wild pork belly is fatter than the rest of the pig, and the grilled boar at Himalayan Garden can be cut with a fork and practically melts in the mouth. The other boar dish on the menu, which is marinated and boiled in garlic, pepper and chiles, might require a knife if it wasn’t chopped and shredded. On my first visit, I and my two companions (one of whom had been a vegetarian until bacon lured her to the Dark Side), agreed that the shredded marinated boar was quite good, but the grilled variety was superb.
Vegetarians and those who don’t eat pork need not fear. Himalayan Garden has plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as those made with halal chicken or goat, fish or prawns, and cheese. The fresh-baked nan, or Indian-style flatbread, is also among the best I’ve had in the Triad, particularly with the homemade mint sauce.
My friend Tim, who accompanied me on my second visit, is absolutely fine with swine but ordered the $9.99 chicken Thali lunch, which also proved to be delicious. Both our meals came with nan (which he agreed was excellent), but where mine was accompanied by a generous portion of potatoes and broccoli, his was served with a bowl of what looked like almond slivers, but which proved to be beaten rice (called “bitten rice” on the menu).
Also known as known as flattened or pressed rice, this is a hugely popular side dish and street food in Nepal, Bangladesh, and India, in which de-husked rice grains as parboiled, then dried, flattened with rollers, and fried in a clay pot.
Our extremely friendly hostess Sahara was happy to explain the process. Sahara said that while her name has the same English spelling as the Arabic word for desert, in Nepali, it means help or support. “When my parents grow old, I will be their sahara. I was born and raised in Nepal until I came here ten years ago.”
Sahara said that the “bitten” rice was both gluten-free and vegan.
“It’s really good when you’re eating in festivals, or in a large party, as it’s used to absorb the fattiness of the meat.”
I asked her if it was okay to do what we were doing, which was to sprinkle it on my boar and Tim’s chicken. “Yes, you just mix it up and eat it any way you want, it’s entirely your choice,” she said with a smile. “You can also add yogurt and fruit to it, and eat it for breakfast like oatmeal. There’s another of it called fluff rice, where the rice is not pounded but is puffy like popcorn.”
I’d enjoyed that on my previous visit, when it came with my friends’ chicken curry and marinated boar, and found it addictive, and very easy to imagine chowing down on it by the handful at a street festival.
Sahara described Nepali cuisine as heavily influenced by her birth country’s neighbors in China and India. “But while we use a lot of the same spices, our cooking methods tend to be very different. Our curries tend to be different from the Indian ones, just as our dumplings tend to be different from Chinese ones. The thali course is one of our traditional meals. It comes with the chicken, mutton, pork or goat curries, or a combination of chicken and goat, as well as lentil soup, vegetable curry, garlic spinach, and a serving of white rice.”
She also stressed that the chicken, goat, and mutton are halal, “which is a good point for Muslim people.”
Appetizers include pakoda, a mixture of fried vegetables or cheese in a tangy tomato sauce; sadheko, a classic street food of peanuts or crunchy noodles mixed with chopped tomato, onions and Nepali spices; its variant sukudo sadheko, which adds marinated dried goat meat to those vegetables; deep-fried tiger prawns with honey-ginger sauce; and pangra.
On my first visit, my friend Kelly ordered the latter, which turned out to be subtly spicy chicken gizzards, enough of them for a hearty meal. Kelly is a fan of organ meat and wants to return for the grilled intestines entrée.
Despite my carnivorous nature, I was more intrigued by two paneer (cheese) dishes; one consisting of battered deep-fried curds with tomato and mint sauces, the other of marinated curds chargrilled with green pepper and onion. There’s so much more I want to try.
The menu includes plenty of curries, a dozen vegetarian varieties, and 13 with meat. Vegetarian options are lentils, black-eyed peas, potatoes, bamboo shoots, cauliflower, okra, mushrooms, and coconut. Meats include chicken, mutton, fish, shrimp, pork, and goat.
There are seven varieties of mo mo, the Nepali and Tibetan variant of Chinese bao and Japanese gyoza. Hand-made from scratch, these steamed and fried dumplings come filled with chicken or vegetables and are served with house-made chutney and spicy chili sauce. There are also a variety of tandoori items and kebabs.
Due to the size of the shopping complex behind the Red Robin off New Garden Road in Greensboro, Himalayan Garden can be a bit hard to find, as you can’t park in front of it. It is at the rear of the pedestrian fountain plaza, near the Bed, Bath and Beyond. The actual address is 1614-B Highwoods Blvd, but the only signage is a small wall banner. However, it has a patio facing the sloping hill, and the relative isolation looks like it will make for pleasant outside dining in warmer weather.
