Yes! There will be Food at Dunleath Porchfest!
Greensboro, NC -- Dunleath Porchfest has become recognized by many as a grassroots event that celebrates performing arts, a sense of community and goodwill, and local history. As part of the goodwill of this event, the Dunleath Neighborhood invites a handful of food vendors to participate at no charge. So while you’re visiting, you can enjoy a bite to eat. There will be a variety of tasty options from these food vendors:
Ghassan’s Food Truck
Serving steak and cheese subs, chicken pitas, gyros, falafel, and a variety of beverages
Moe’s Dogs
Serving hotdogs, all beef hot dogs, sausage dogs, drinks, vegetarian digs, chips, italian ice, and sodas
Big Boys Catering
Serving whitefish, fantail shrimp, chicken tenders, hushpuppies, French fries, cheese sticks, sweet fry bread, and a variety of sodas and bottled water
From 12-3 pm, Ghassan’s and Moe’s will be located at the intersection of Percy, Brandon, and Cypress Streets; Big Boyz Catering will be located at 704 Chestnut Street. From 3-5 pm, all food vendors will be at Sternberger Park for the finale performance.
And speaking of food and goodwill, the Good Human Foundation will be collecting food donations for the Triad Health Project (THP) food pantry. The THP office is located adjacent to the Dunleath Neighborhood, and we wanted to include them in the goodwill of this event. Food donation bins will be located at several locations in the neighborhood. So bring something to donate.
Dunleath Porchfest will feature performances by 43 bands at this year’s event, which will culminate in a single finale performance in Sternberger Park at 4 pm. The family-friendly event is free and all are invited. Guests can stroll from house to house enjoying performances and Dunleath hospitality in a festival-like atmosphere. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on, gather with friends and family, listen to music, put your feet up, relax, laugh together, make memories, and be part of the goodwill!
The Dunleath Neighborhood is near downtown Greensboro just off Summit Avenue, Yanceyville Street, and Bessemer Avenue. For additional information, including a list of performers, directions, planning your visit, and more, visit us online at Dunleath.org, or connect with us on Facebook.
#DunleathPorchfest #NeighborsMusicCommunity #SpreadOnlyMusicAndGoodwill
