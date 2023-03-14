Egg Hunt for Dogs Will Be Held April 1
GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2023) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Egg Hunt for Dogs from 9 am to 12 noon, Saturday, April1, at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Rd. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sign up to participate in the egg hunt or costume contest at tinyurl.com/FetchDogEggHunt23.
All canine visitors must arrive leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat or unneutered male puppies. The costume contest begins at 9:15 am. Winners will be chosen for the most creative, funniest, and best overall costumes. Dogs will hunt for treat-filled eggs within Griffin Dog Park between 10:15-11:15 am, depending on their time slot. There will also be vendors onsite and a take-home craft to do with your dog.
For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.
