Eat Drink Triad Review: Hungry Palate serves a mashup of classical food favorites
Hungry Palate Bar & Grill | Eat Drink Triad Pick 2.50 STARS | American | $ | 239 West Fourth Street, Winston-Salem, (336) 293-8857 | hungrypalatews.com
Veteran food and beverage industry insider Eric Zyglis who relocated here from Buffalo, NY always seemed to recognize an opportunity for himself to carve out his own path as an owner and operator in town.
Zyglis early on did a stint at Recreation Billiards, learning first hand what is required to build a successful “dive bar”. He then shifted upstream and joined the crew at Wiseman Brewery, helping to boost sales, while also boosting his knowledge about customers’ beer interests.
Four years ago just months before a COVID outbreak triggered Governor Cooper to shut down bars statewide, Zyglis and his wife acquired Bar on Fourth, located at 249 West Fourth Street, converting the space to Thirsty Pallet. The bar has a customer base that reflects a diverse city - professionals, millennials, sports fans, karaoke lovers, trivia pros, and a rowdy late night crowd.
Zyglis wagered the growing popularity of Thirsty Pallet may support the launch of a restaurant next door, and so far his bet is paying off, Hungry Palate opened to minimal community wide fanfare. Most people remain unaware it’s predecessor King Crab Shack is no longer there. But close friends, supporters of Zyglis, and his new business partner Crystal Kinney are celebrating the expansion with positive reviews and multiple visits. Others are wandering in too and seemingly enjoying the vast menu.
Kinney is no stranger to downtown restaurants, she led Mellow Mushroom only blocks away for 16 years, then was lured away by Dave Hillman to assume command of Quiet Pint - which was stumbling back to life after COVID winding down.
Zyglis tapped Kinney to deliver a new downtown bar and grill, with a pub centric menu - I know, Quiet Pint enters your mind. There are striking similarities between QP and HP, the only difference in menu coming down to tacos versus hot dogs, even several employees once sling drinks and ran plates at Quiet Pint.
Restaurants are like jellyfish in Winston-Salem. Seemingly cloning themselves whether it be knowingly or accidentally. Innovative restaurant concepts require a heart and spine.
But Zyglis is adamant that he doesn’t want another sports bar vibe, he wants locals to see Hungry Palate as a full service restaurant. Perfect for lunch, dinner, children, date night, girls night, anniversaries, and much more. The night I visited Zyglis highlights his kids menu while unsurprisingly a Tarheels game stretches across six TV screens on a wall behind the bar with the occasional roar by small groups closely watching.
Hungry Palate takes no risk in offending any customer with its safe menu. It’s easier to discuss what they don’t have versus what they do. The menu lacks focus, has no discipline, and hopes to be all things for everyone. The old principle of “less is more” should have been applied.
The sprawling menu has 16 starters alone and that doesn’t include their wings, nachos, quesadillas, and build your own mac and cheese. Despite all the variety, meatballs was the only unique item, let’s start here.
Three large grilled meatballs with mozzarella, marinara, Parmesan cheese, basil and bread crumbs for $10. The meatballs would have better flavor sautéed with salt and pepper before adding them to sauce instead of grilled. The grilling process doesn’t allow for the beef to retain as much grease, zapping it’s natural flavor. More basil in the marinara and generosity with bread crumbs would also please the “palate”. It’s worth sharing the mozzarella inside my meatballs was clumpy and not melted, most likely from grilling the meatballs improperly.
Next stop, fried wings, now here I expected redemption. Buffalo residents are pretty serious when it comes to their chicken wings.
The wings are perfect size, fried crispy, and nicely seasoned. They offer dry rub and tossed wings, so I asked for their best two of each. The dill wings didn’t impress, they could pass for plain. Lemon pepper were slightly better, but not quite enough lemon flavor. The Korean BBQ wings were savory, but were merely tossed in a modified Korean BBQ sauce, not marinated to create that deep penetrating flavor. But the saving grace were the wings tossed in Eric’s hot sauce, they weren’t good, they were incredible. These hot wings are spicy, but manageable, sauced, but not saucy. Undoubtedly customers will enjoy these wings paired with any of the 25 beers on draft.
The Philly cheesesteak is overflowing with shaved steak, tomato, Mayo, onions, mushrooms, provolone, and your choice between sweet and hot peppers. Served on a 8-inch buttered and toasted Martin’s potato hoagie for $14. Hungry Palate wins here, portion and price will leave you beyond satisfied. But they can drop the lettuce and tomatoes - “less is more”.
The menu boasts 8 different 12”wood fired Artisan flatbreads. The precooked flatbreads are topped with a variety of toppings depending on what you order. The “Margarita” for $14 caught my attention, not just because of the spelling, but it’s frequently a tasty vegetarian option.
The flatbread comes with red sauce, mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes. They use sliced tomatoes, which is a red flag on any flatbread, halved grape tomatoes are more acceptable. The red sauce should be replaced with crushed Marzano tomatoes, use fresh whole basil leaves and add kosher salt to improve quality.
The classic burger for $12 is sound, 6 ounces of specially blended beef, with lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato, and cheese - served on a 5 inch Martin’s potato roll. The burger to bun ratio is perfect, and bread quality is superior compared to most others downtown, but the veggies need more attentiveness. Fresh cut pickles, red onions, and large ripe tomatoes should be utilized to deliver a better burger.
Hungry Palate’s all beef hot dog at $7 with a side included is a fair deal on par with nearby competitor Mayberry’s. But Zyglis slips in a Sabrett hot dog, a New York favorite, and higher quality than any other in downtown.
The elastic menu gives customers varying price options, lunch appears to be $10-12 per person, and dinner $18-20.
Despite having a weighty cast of classical favorite menu items, Hungry Palate fails to identify a real star. The sandwiches, hot wings, burgers, and flatbreads with tweaking all have potential to shine brighter. The menu items that jumped out had Zyglis’s fingerprints by way of his Buffalo roots, he needs to double down on this approach with more bold flavors and cooking styles from his northern upbringing.
The updates to the former King Crab Shack location are minimal at best - former customers will recognize the stoplight didn’t budge. Fresh paint, new décor, signage, and lighting, but most of the capital was deployed to refresh kitchen with new equipment and flooring. Here the “less is more” principe was strictly followed.
The space is small and loud between a chorus of clanging in the kitchen, happy bar customers stretched along half the restaurant, and patrons enjoying meals and drinks in a long row of tables only four feet away. A full time safety patrol is required to manage the flowing traffic between the kitchen, bathrooms, bar, and seating area.
But the place also has sharp character, an interesting contrast from other restaurants, and a vibe that reminds you of hanging at the neighborhood grille in a larger city. The owner wants to know your name, bartenders train to remember your favorite drink, and managers who genuinely want to serve customers.
Zyglis is also pushing his business partner Kinney to make Hungry Palate a destination for late night diners roaming round downtown. The commitment is to serve until 11PM. But locals are fickle, often complaining when restaurants choose not to operate late, while not supporting those who venture to appease the masses. Zyglis will need to take a cautious approach.
Looking for a place to watch the game, hang with a group of friends, or just have fun drinking and eating good bites of food - you’re good. Hungry Palate is not a place for date night, family night, or anyone seeking a more discreet atmosphere.
Undoubtedly Zyglis will see hungry out of town diners in the city for concerts, conventions, and other events wander in to test drive his newest creation. They mostly won’t be disappointed.
But considering Zyglis doesn’t want people to identify his latest venture as just another bar with food, then he needs to discover and better communicate Hungry Palate’s unique advantage to gain significant momentum.
FOOD | .50 Star
SERVICE | 1 Star
PRICE | 1 Star
ATMOSPHERE | 0 Star
EXPERIENCE | 0 Star
Algenon Cash is a nationally recognized speaker and the founding director of Triad Food & Beverage Coalition. Reach him at alc@whartongladden.com
