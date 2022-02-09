Eat and Dish: Mother-Daughter podcast serves up local food reviews

There’s something special about the bond between a mother and daughter. For Sarah Blackwell and Wendi Spraker that bond is on display as the duo teams up for their local food podcast.
The pair created “Dorks with Sporks” and can be found driving around the Triad, and beyond, reviewing the wares of the latest restaurants, food trucks, and festivals. They grab their meal, and then set up their podcast equipment in the car, to dish about their latest foodie experience.
“Mom and I drive around to local restaurants, try their food, and give a rating on it. Initially, we started doing it as takeout only but we’ve discovered here lately that we really enjoy going inside,” said Blackwell. “We talk about the food, the restaurant, and the history of the restaurant if we know it, and we talk about our food memories. At the end of the podcast, we give the restaurant and the food that we ate a rating.”
Collaboration and working together is not new for the women. Spraker is now the CEO, head chef, and recipe creator of a food website called Loaves and Dishes. Blackwell, a local content creator, helps her with recipes, making videos for the YouTube channel, creating content for social media and the website, along with doing some part-time box office work for UNCSA.
“I’m a nurse by training and a few years ago I left nursing to work on the website full time. It was more than I could do by myself. At the time Sarah was still in college,” Spraker explained. “She has a degree in teaching and can teach music. After she graduated, she said we should start a podcast but it took us a while to figure it out and how to make it relate but that’s how we came up with ‘Dorks with Sporks.’”
The ladies said the idea just took off from there, with the perfect name.
“We’re just pretty dorky in general. My mom’s best friend from college suggested ‘Dorks with Sporks’ and it just sort of stuck. It suited the general vibe of the podcast,” Blackwell said. “We’re talking about food which we’re both kind of nerdy about, arguing and talking about all the random things that we’ve seen on the road. It suits us.”
Three seasons later the duo is going strong, traveling place to place with forks (or sporks) in hand to try out the latest food craze. They are looking to wrap up season three in May and celebrate their fourth year of podcasting.
“We have enjoyed it even if nobody else did,” Blackwell said, laughing. “We don’t have a huge following but it’s been challenging. Our first full year of podcasting I was teaching full time so trying to pre-record enough and recording on breaks so that I could teach was difficult.”
Blackwell said another hindrance has been modifications made to restaurants due to the pandemic. It did force them to try foods that they wouldn’t have tried otherwise like Taste of Ethiopia and Jerusalem Market in Greensboro.
“It has been really difficult. Places are closing, there have been strange hours and now a lot of places have not been able to be open due to needing extra help. So it has been difficult but it’s been a lot of fun.”
The duo often goes beyond the food in the fact that they begin recording while driving to whatever restaurant they are heading out to that day. Spraker said it offers a glimpse of what is going on in their lives. She points out that in earlier episodes her grandson, and Blackwell’s nephew can be heard from the backseat. She jokes that you can “hear him grow up in the backseat.”
“Sometimes our conversation goes all over the place. Mother-daughter-type things. Maybe one of us has something going on in our lives that we talk about. Maybe we have widely differing opinions about something and we just argue about it,” she said. “We found that our listeners comment back to us that they enjoy the mother-daughter aspect as much as they enjoy the food review.”
Spraker calls working with Blackwell “a wonderful growing experience” and said it gives her a chance to see her professional side.
“I think when you raise a child, you know one aspect of them and you send them out into the world and you hope that they have everything they need to start life and move on. But you don’t often, as a mom, get to see the professional working side of your child unless you’re just attending some work function with them or something,” she said. “Sarah and I have been working together daily for a couple of years, and it has been a great working relationship because although we think similarly on a lot of things, we think very differently about a lot of things, too. She doesn’t mind speaking her mind and saying what she has to say and I’m respectful of that.”
Blackwell said that working together hasn’t changed their relationship.
“We’ve always been pretty close. I don’t feel like I have to take breaks from mom. In fact, when I go a day or two without talking to mom I’m like, ‘I haven’t talked to mom. I need to call her and see what she’s doing,’” she said.
Spraker and Blackwell said that listeners can always expect an adventure or two from their podcast.
“They’ll get to ride along and just hear whatever the latest is in the car on the way there, the food history, and if we have any background for that particular restaurant — like if we tried it before, liked it or didn’t like it or whatever,” Spraker said. “They can expect that we will give a really honest rating to what we have tried. Now we have regular arguments on the show about this. We tried to set it up at the beginning where we would both be rating the same way. But since we can’t come to an agreement even now, almost at year four, this is how it happens. I give a rating for rating based on what I had today. It doesn’t matter if I’ve eaten there before in the past and it was delicious or if I know the owner and they are nice people. None of that matters. What matters is what was served to me today. Sarah always adds in her past experience, if she goes to this place all the time to get her coffee and she went today and they forgot to put the cool whip on the top or whatever, then she will forgive that and she’ll be like, ‘it’s always a ten.’ You get an honest opinion from both of us.”
In the future, the Mother-Daughter team is hoping to expand beyond the Triad for season four.
“We’re trying to plan a big trip to Chicago. In a lot of the episodes that we’ve talked about, we have mentioned there’s a couple of a place in Chicago that we went to when we went on a work trip a few years ago that we absolutely loved. So we’ve talked about them non-stop on the show. So we’re trying to plan a trip to Chicago to try those restaurants and a few others,” Blackwell said. “I think that we’re hoping that that’s going to be the finale of season three because right around that time we’ll be putting out our 100th episode. As far as season four, my hope is that we can go to some other places in North Carolina. We’ve traveled to Asheville and Charleston, but I’m hoping that we can kind of extend our range. Maybe go to some places in Tennessee, South Carolina, maybe even Georgia and Virginia. We’ll have to see what we can do with COVID restrictions and things like that.”
To learn more about Blackwell, Spraker or hear their podcast, visit www.dorkswithsporks.com.
