Durham’s Big Spoon Roasters Wins New Product Award
Nearly 2,000 Products Competed for the Top Specialty Food Association awards
Durham, N.C. (May 9, 2022) – Big Spoon Roasters has won the new product award in the Nut, Seed and Confectionery Butters category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2022 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $170.4 billion specialty food industry.
Big Spoon’s Fig Walnut Macaroon Almond Butter, one of the company’s seasonal, limited batch nut butters, was one of 102 winners announced today and selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 53 product categories. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are anonymous and are held at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center. This is Big Spoon Roasters' first sofi™ Award.
“We are honored that our Fig Walnut Macaroon Almond Butter has won a New Product Award,” says Mark Overbay, co-founder of Big Spoon Roasters. “Our seasonal, limited batch series has always been a lot of fun to create. We can really push what a nut butter can be. It’s an honor to have our Fig Walnut Macaroon Almond Butter judged one of the best.”
Big Spoon Roasters releases a new seasonal nut butter every quarter, taking inspiration from the ingredients available at that moment. Popular limited batch nut butters that have made into their permanent lineup include Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter and Lemon Coconut Cashew Butter. The Durham, N.C.-company prides itself on using the best possible ingredients without compromise. Its products are gluten free and vegan, do not contain palm oil, refined sugar or soy and use only bee-friendly almonds. Its nut butters and snack bars are certified by the Non-GMO Project, the most rigorous third-party non-GMO verification process in the market today.
The Fig Walnut Macaroon Almond Butter is made with heirloom Mission almonds, English walnuts, toasted coconut, figs, organic maple syrup and Jacobsen sea salt. Thirteen-ounce jars of this award-winning nut butter are available for $15.50 at bigspoonroasters.com. To celebrate the sofi™ Award, the company will offer a 15 percent discount on jars of the Fig Walnut Macaroon Almond Butter in its online store on Tuesday, May 10.
The sofi Awards are open to members of the SFA and have been given each year since 1972. Winners will be showcased at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, running June 12-14, at the Javits Center in New York City. Open only to the trade, it is the largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food and beverage show. For more information, visit specialtyfood.com.
