Teachers receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at Dunkin’ on Tuesdays during the months of September and October
Winston-Salem, NC (September 1, 2021) - School is back in session, and after overcoming last year's hurdles, Dunkin’ has brewed up a big way to show their appreciation for teachers and all their hard work. Beginning next Tuesday, September 7, Dunkin’ will host Teacher Tuesdays, a day dedicated to supporting those shaping the minds of future generations. Every Tuesday in September and October, teachers in the Winston-Salem area* can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase with a valid ID. With this offer, teachers can count on Dunkin’ to fuel up for the week ahead.
“Our local stores are dedicated to showing our appreciation and support for Winston-Salem teachers,” said George Ross, Dunkin’ franchisee. “After last year, our communities have realized the value and importance of teachers. They went above and beyond to overcome the challenges COVID-19 brought and now they are ready to take on the new school year. We want to fuel them as they provide our local students a quality education, regardless of the circumstances.”
Every morning, teachers can choose from Dunkin’s array of donuts, breakfast sandwiches, or snacks to have a delicious and nutritious start to their week. Some of the newest offerings include:
Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich: To help feed fall cravings, Dunkin’ has brought back its Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring five half-slices of maple sugar seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese served on a warm, flaky croissant.
Avocado Toast: The Avocado Toast features toasted sourdough bread topped with avocado spread, everything bagel seasoning and your choice to add crumbled bacon.
Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats: Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. For a bite-sized serving of seasonal sweetness, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.
Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin: Fall isn’t complete without the classic treat of Dunkin’s Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, along with Dunkin’s Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.
Plain or Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis: Choose between two warm plain or everything mini bagels filled with cream cheese.
To take part in Teacher Tuesdays, teachers must show a valid school ID at check out. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
