50 Cents from Each Ol’ Roy Donut Purchased Between March 14-27 will go to UNC Children’s Hospital and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (March 9, 2021) —Just in time for March Madness, Dunkin’ has teamed up with The University of North Carolina Men’s Basketball Coach Roy Williams to raise money for UNC Children’s Hospital and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina by introducing a limited time only donut.
The Ol’ Roy Donut sports a Carolina blue icing drizzled atop Coach Williams’ favorite Dunkin’ donut, the Boston Crème. It will be sold in all participating restaurants throughout North Carolina with 50 cents from each donut sale between March 14-27 going to the local charities.
UNC Children’s Hospital is a top-tier academic medical center dedicated to providing care for all children in North Carolina regardless of socio-economic status, background, or language preference. The Hospital serves children from all 100 counties in North Carolina and from around the world, with many patients travel great distances to UNC Children’s for specialty care.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina strives through education, advocacy, and partnerships to eliminate hunger by the solicitation and distribution of food. Last year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 70 million pounds of food and household items to over 800 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low-income daycares.
“Our friends at Dunkin’ have been wonderful supporters of our mission to end hunger for quite some time. Their dedication to feeding our neighbors in need in a 24-county service region is visible through their hours of volunteerism and grant opportunities for child hunger programming,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
Leveraging the Ol’ Roy Donut will help in efforts to feed the over 553,000 people in North Carolina who are struggling with food insecurity including almost 188,000 children.
“We are proud of our long-standing community ties and are thankful to collaborate with the University of North Carolina to be able to give back in a fun and creative way,” said Dunkin’ Marketing Manager, Meaghan Cohanski. “We hope fans continue to run on Dunkin’ all through March Madness and give the Ol’ Roy Donut a try for a good cause.”
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
####
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
About The University of North Carolina Men’s Basketball
The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team is a member of the NCAA Division I and Atlantic Coast Conference. UNC has won six NCAA Tournament championships (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009 and 2017) and was selected by the Helms Foundation as national champions in 1924. Carolina has played in an NCAA-record 20 Final Fours and has the second-most NCAA Tournament appearances and victories. The Tar Heels have the second-highest winning percentage and third-most wins in college basketball history, the most ACC regular-season wins and is second with 18 ACC Tournament titles. Tar Heels have won National Player of the Year honors 13 times, ACC Player of the Year 15 times and 19 ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player awards. Eleven UNC players and coaches have been inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, 53 players have been selected in the first-round of the NBA Draft and 10 have won Olympic gold medals, more than any other school in the country. The Associated Press has ranked UNC in its weekly poll more than any other college basketball program in the country. Hall of Fame coaches Roy Williams and Dean Smith rank among the top five all-time in wins. Michael Jordan led UNC to the 1982 NCAA championship, was a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP and was selected by ESPN as the Greatest Athlete of the 20th Century. He is one of 39 Tar Heels who have earned All-America honors a total of 63 times.
About UNC Children’s Hospital
UNC Children’s promotes the health of all children through an all-inclusive, equitable culture through compassionate family-centered care, tireless advocacy, scientific discovery and education of future leaders. As a top-tier academic medical center, we are dedicated to providing care for all children in North Carolina regardless of socio-economic status, background, or language preference. We serve children from all 100 counties in North Carolina and from around the world, as many patients travel great distances to UNC Children’s for specialty care. Our vision is to transform care and inspire hope for all children. To do that, we serve all children in North Carolina with outpatient subspecialty services available in more than two dozen clinics throughout the state, and we continue to expand. Recently, UNC Children’s opened the state’s first Children’s Research Institute to find better therapies and treatments for childhood illnesses. We demonstrate expertise and empathy in all that we do! To find out more visit www.uncchildrens.org.
About Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
As part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 24 counties in North and South Carolina. In FY2019-2020, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 70 million pounds of food and household items to over 800 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low-income daycares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.