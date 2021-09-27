Three-Day Celebration Includes a Free Medium Cold Brew or Frappe Reward
All Locations Will Feature an Exclusive Coffee Cake Donut and Limited-Time Coffee Milkshake
MECHANICSBURG, PA (Sept. 24, 2021) – Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order®donuts, is giving its most loyal guests a special perk. In celebration of National Coffee Day, registered Duck Donuts Rewards Members will receive an app reward to enjoy a free medium cold brew or frappe that can be redeemed in-shop or online Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Guests must download and register for the app by Sept. 28, 11:59 p.m. EST.
Keep the coffee day celebration going with the company’s coffee-inspired lineup. Enjoy the fluffy texture and buttery taste of a coffee cake donut, glazed with streusel and powdered sugar, and for a limited-time, guests can sip on a smooth and creamy coffee milkshake.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and offers online ordering. To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013, and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 100 locally owned and operated shops across 22 states and two international locations in Dubai, UAE and Riyadh, KSA. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.
