Available at all Duck Donuts Shops, Seasonal Cheesecake Assortment, Lucky Duck Assortment and Duck Donuts Decorating Kits Featuring Limited-Time Coatings, Toppings and Drizzle
MECHANICSBURG, PA (March 4, 2021) – Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order ®donuts, is saying hello to spring by introducing a brand new limited-time flavor and welcoming back two returning favorites. Now through May 3, guests can add the flavors of a fresh Key lime icing, juicy cherry topping and a decadent cream cheese drizzle to their own donut combination.
These flavors and more are highlighted throughout this season’s recommended dozen, the Cheesecake Assortment. Guests can enjoy the smooth, rich taste of cheesecake-inspired combinations such as:
- Cherry Key Lime: Key lime icing with cherry topping and cream cheese drizzle
- Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry icing with graham cracker crumbs and cream cheese drizzle
- Peanut Butter Cheesecake: Peanut butter icing with OREO® cookie pieces, hot fudge and cream cheese drizzle
- Blueberry Cheesecake: Blueberry icing with cream cheese drizzle
In addition, Duck Donuts is bringing back the vibrant Lucky Duck Assortment, perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Available at all locations through March 17, the magically ducklicious assortment features a popular marshmallow cereal topping and bold vanilla flavor green icing.
The Lucky Duck, Cheesecake Assortment and seasonal Duck Donuts Decorating Kits are available to order in-store, online, or conveniently through Duck Donuts Rewards app.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering. To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”
By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 100 open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 26 states and four countries.
