Customers Will Receive a Free Glazed, Vanilla or Chocolate Icing Donut with Rainbow Sprinkles In-Store
Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order!®donuts, is inviting guests to celebrate Sprinkle Day, in support of the company’s ongoing mission to #SprinkleHappiness throughout the communities it serves. Available in-store only on Thursday, July 23, each guest will receive a glazed, vanilla or chocolate icing donut with rainbow sprinkles, no additional purchase necessary.
“At Duck Donuts, we believe adding confectionary sprinkles atop a warm donut, donut sundae or milkshake, delivers smiles and a sense of joy to children and adults alike,” said Russ DiGilio, Duck Donuts CEO and founder. “As our nation continues to push through and recover from challenging times, our franchisees remain committed to Sprinkling Happiness by giving back, supporting our communities and safely serving our guests.”
Duck Donuts is also offering a limited-time Sprinkle Happiness Assortment, which will be available July 23-26. The Sprinkle Happiness Assortment features a variety of sprinkle combinations and highlights fan favorites such as:
* Strawberry Confetti: Strawberry Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles
* Blueberry Lemonade: Blueberry Icing with Lemon Drizzle
* Beach Ball: Vanilla Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles and Chocolate Drizzle
* Sunrise: Lemon Icing with Raspberry Drizzle
Sprinkle Day was founded in 2017 by Rosie Alyea sprinkle-mixer, baker, blogger, cookbook author, dessert photographer and founder of Sweetapolita. Sprinkle Day is celebrated each year on July 23.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”
By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013 and there are now 97 open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 26 states and four countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.