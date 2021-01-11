Duck Donuts Rewards Members Will Receive a Buy One, Get One Free Half Dozen Donuts and a Mystery Rubber Duck Offer Redeemable Jan. 13-15
Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, NC – Duck Donuts, known for its Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order® donuts, announced today it will be honoring National Rubber Ducky Day with free donuts and rubber ducks exclusively for Duck Donuts Rewards members. Guests who use the app will receive an offer for a buy one, get one free half dozen donuts and a mystery rubber duck. The offer can be redeemed National Rubber Ducky Day - Wednesday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
In order to receive the buy one, get one free half dozen donuts and mystery duck, guests must download the Duck Donuts Rewards app by Jan. 12, 11:59 p.m. PST. Available for IOS and Android users, the app can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and Google Play. In addition to the National Rubber Ducky Day offer, rewards members, can order ahead in the app and Skip the Line® or scan the app in-store to pay. Consumers will earn five points for every dollar spent that will unlock sweet rewards as the status levels increase, including free donuts and coffee, as well as receive surprise offers throughout the year. For more information on the loyalty program, visit www.duckdonuts.com/rewards.
The origins of National Rubber Ducky Day stem from Sesame Street. Ernie, the show’s lovable orange puppet, declared Jan. 13 as his beloved rubber ducky bath toy’s birthday and is recognized on this day each year.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and now offers online ordering and delivery in many locations. To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”
By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that Founder Russ DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 98 U.S. and one international open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 26 states and 4 countries.
