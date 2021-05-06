All Duck Donuts Locations Release Limited-Time Banana Icing and Mini Chocolate Chips Topping
Donut Forget Mom! Mother’s Day Assortment Available Until May 9
MECHANICSBURG, PA (May 6, 2021) – Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order! ®donuts, is adding big banana flavor and tiny bites of chocolate to its menu just in time for summer. Now through July 5, guests can add the sweet and summery taste of the brand new seasonal banana icing and mini chocolate chips topping to any donut combination, or enjoy it in this season’s recommended dozen, Banana Assortment.
Throughout the Banana Assortment, guests can taste these limited-time flavors by the bunch in delicious combinations such as:
- Banana Split: Banana icing with strawberry and hot fudge drizzle
- Chocolate Covered Banana: Banana icing with mini chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
- Banana Fluffernutter: Peanut butter icing with banana and marshmallow drizzle
Duck Donuts is also encouraging its fans to throw on sunglasses, relax and enjoy the sweet summer sips of its seasonal beverages including Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Mocha Chocolate Chip Frappe and Iced Salted Caramel Mocha. The brand is also keeping it cool by blending the flavors of ripe bananas and rich ice cream together to create fruity, frozen Chocolate Covered Banana and Banana Pudding Milkshakes.*
Donut Forget Mom!
Celebrate mom in the sweetest way this year with the limited-time Mother’s Day Assortment. Available at all locations through May 9, the assortment features a glazed donut with red, white and pink sprinkles, a chocolate coated donut with strawberry drizzle and a candied rose and more combinations Mom will love unconditionally.
The Banana and Mother’s Day Assortments are available to order in-store, online, or conveniently through Duck Donuts Rewards app.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering. To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013, and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 100 locally owned and operated shops across 21 states and one international location in Dubai, UAE. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.
*Specialty beverages available at participating locations.
