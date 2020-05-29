Duck Donuts Rewards Members Will Receive a Free Cinnamon Sugar Donut Offer for June 5-7
Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order!® donuts, announced today a sweet and easy way to earn a free treat in celebration of National Donut Day. All registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive a free cinnamon sugar donut offer, redeemable June 5-7, in-store, online, through the app or for delivery.* In order to receive the free cinnamon sugar donut, guests must download and register on the Duck Donuts Rewards app before June 4, 11:59 p.m. PST.
“As our favorite holiday of the year approaches, our stores nationwide stand ready to Sprinkle Happiness and celebrate National Donut Day with those throughout their community,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “We want everyone to have a chance to celebrate with us, so this year, we are giving our loyal guests three days to redeem their free cinnamon sugar donut. You could even call it National Donut Weekend.”
Duck Donuts is also introducing a limited-time National Donut Day Assortment for guests to experience the most popular toppings and all of the company’s iconic flavors, such as French Toast, Blueberry, Strawberry Confetti, and Cookies & Cream – it’s a celebration in a box!
As a Duck Donuts Rewards member, guests can order ahead in the app and Skip the Line® or scan the app in-store to pay. App users earn five points for every dollar spent that will unlock sweet rewards as the status levels increase, including free donuts and coffee. As a signup perk, customers receive a free donut after first purchase and on their birthday, in addition to other app exclusive offers throughout the year.
Available for IOS and Android users, fans can download the Duck Donuts Rewards app for free from the Apple Store and Google Play. For more information on the loyalty program, visit www.duckdonuts.com/rewards.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”
By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful, that Found Russ DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 91 open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 26 states and 3 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.