Place your bets! Derby Day is here! Join us for a day of exclusive Derby Drinks and fun!. The party starts Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM.
- Date and time: Derby Day (Saturday, May 6). Dram & Draught opens at 12:00 pm, and the party is from 3:00pm to 8:00pm.
- The Watch Party will take place across all six Dram & Draught locations: Raleigh, Cary, Durham, Greensboro, Wilmington and the newly-opened Winston-Salem.
- Festivities will include: a hat contest and prizes, and special Derby drink specials. Hat contest winners will be announced directly following the end of the main race.
- There will be a DJ and raffles (with prize baskets full of bar swag!) at each location. The raffle money will be donated to North Carolina equine charity HORSEPOWER.
