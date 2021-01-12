GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2021) – On 1.11.2021 at 9:33 p.m. police responded to Teakwood Drive and W. Elmsley Drive reference the robbery of a delivery driver. A delivery driver for Dragon Express on 2934 Randleman Road was approached by two men—one of them brandishing a handgun who took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.
The suspects were described as two black-males in their 20’s wearing blue in color medical type masks over their faces.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.