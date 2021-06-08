The Summer Music Series, which consists of Downtown Jazz and Summer on Liberty, beloved local events are returning in early July of 2021 for their extraordinary 23rd season.
The downtown concerts that started in 1998 by the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership to promote downtown Winston-Salem.
Below are the details and web links for more information on each series:
- Summer on Liberty starts on July 3, 2021 and will be every Saturday night at the corner of 6th and Liberty for 10 straight weeks thru September 4, 2021 – Link to entertainment lineup for Summer on Liberty https://www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty/
- Downtown Jazz starts on Friday, July 9th at 6:30 PM in Corpening Plaza and will consist of 5 dates this summer. The dates are July 9th, July 23rd, July 30th, August 13th, and August 27th. – Link to entertainment lineup for Downtown Jazz https://www.downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz/
We would especially like to thank our Primary Sponsors: Truliant Federal Credit Union, The City of Winston-Salem, Reynolds American, and Foothills Brewing. Here is a link to the full list of sponsors. https://www.downtownws.com/music/sponsors/
