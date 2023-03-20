Do you have a car fit for a King?
Join Us 13th Annual Pettyfest
(Randleman, NC) If the answer is yes, then come to the Petty Museum and Garage on Saturday, April 15, located at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman and join the King’s Court at Pettyfest. This is a rare opportunity to have The King, Richard Petty meet with you and judge your automobile.
“If you want to participate in this unique car event, email me Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org,” said Shannon Newman, Director of the Petty Family Foundation. “Anyone who registers with get a meet and greet with the King, lunch for two, a limited-edition gift signed by Richard Petty, and opportunity to win a trophy”.
Pettyfest takes place at the Petty Museum from 9am-1pm. Petty Museum and Garage are hosting its “Cruise-In”. The public is invited to cruise-in and show off their favorite classic, muscle, and exotic cars or trucks, while helping to support the Petty Family Foundation.
There will be fun, music, food and more.
Entry Fee: Must pre-register King’s Court $430 (Meet and greet with The King, lunch for 2, special gift)
Cruise-In cars $25 (includes 2 people)
Spectators 12 years and up admission is $10.
5 years and 11 years $5.
4 years and under free
Autographed Dash plaques for the first 100 cruise-in cars.
For more information call Shannon Newman- 336-495-1143
