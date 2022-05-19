DISCO TURKEYS AND FIDDLIN' FISH BREWING COMPANY RELEASE IPA
Winston-Salem, NC (5/18/22) -- The Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team gets their season started at downtown Winston-Salem's Truist Stadium next weekend with home games on May 27 and 28.
But a new Disco Turkeys beer will make its debut this weekend.
The Disco Turkeys have collaborated with downtown Winston-Salem's Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company on a new IPA. The beer is "a far-out mutation of our Disco Dolphin West Coast IPA and features bright tropical fruit notes and aromas of pineapple and stone fruit," according to an announcement by Fiddlin' Fish.
Fiddlin' Fish will be hosting a launch party for the new Disco Turkey West Coast IPA this Friday at 7 pm at their downtown brewery. The Disco Turkeys' mascot Boogie will be on hand for the festivities and the team will be selling merchandise and tickets to their opening weekend's games. Local musician Sam Robinson will also be performing.
The limited edition Disco Turkey IPA cans, featuring the team's 2022 home schedule and team uniform components, will also be in other area locations.
Tickets for Disco Turkeys games this season cost $9 at the gate and $8 in advance at discoturkeys.com.
