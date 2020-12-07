Downtown in December presented by Allegacy continues with a Balloon Regatta, December 12 and 13. Visitors to the center city are invited to dress up their cars in their holiday finest and drive-thru the Regatta along Church Street anytime between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. each day.
The Balloon Regatta will feature 17 of the most famous big balloons traditionally featured in DGI’s annual Holiday Parade, as well as live entertainment from some of the community’s most iconic holiday performances like Greensboro Ballet’s Nutcracker, Community Theatre of Greensboro’s Wizard of Oz, and Triad Stage’s A Christmas Carol. Participants will also enjoy special appearances from Disney princesses and strolling carolers.
The Regatta route will begin at the Greensboro Children’s Museum and run down Church Street to the J. Douglas Galyon Depot. Visitors are asked to remain in their cars and maintain a speed of no more than 10 mph.
For those who do not have vehicle transportation, GTA is offering a free shuttle service that will travel from the Depot to the bus stop at Church/Elm Streets, and then back to the Depot by way of the Church Street Balloon Regatta route. The public can board/exit the bus at either of these locations. The frequency is every 15 to 20 minutes between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. both days.
The Balloon Regatta is sponsored by the Guilford Merchants Association, City of Greensboro, Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, TowneBank and Arch MI.
For all of DGI’s Downtown in December experiences, a reminder to the community that you must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and stay home if you are feeling sick.
For a complete listing of experiences being held all month throughout Downtown Greensboro, please visit www.downtownindecember.org.
TINSEL TOWN
Cast your vote for your favorite tree design and you could help a local non-profit earn a donation! 50 uniquely decorated trees are on display in LeBauer Park, December 4-27. Free for families to enjoy daily, 9 AM - 9 PM.
12 DAYS OF MEALS
GIVE THE GIFT OF A WARM MEAL FOR THOSE LESS FORTUNATE.
12 Days of Meals has an established goal of $36,000 which aims to cover the cost of 250 meals per day for the first 12 days in December to our friends at Greensboro Urban Ministry and includes 20% gratuity for the participating downtown restaurants. Helping our neighbors in need while supporting local businesses.
