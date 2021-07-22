DGI, Rock 92, 107.5 KZL Launch Friday Night Live presented by Kontoor Brands

Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) in partnership with Rock 92 and 107.5 KZL has planned a weekly series of live concerts to be held every Friday in August. Friday Night Live, presented by Kontoor Brands, will take place on Lewis Street, in the city center’s southend, between Elm and Arlington Streets.
“We’re excited about the new location of the Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio and look forward to welcoming the community to this growing and vibrant section of downtown Greensboro,” said Chris Waldeck, EVP, Global Brand President, Lee. “The Friday Night Live concert series is the perfect reason to head downtown and explore the great city Kontoor Brands is proud to call home.”
Friday Night Live will kick-off on August 6 with Winston-Salem based, Jukebox Rehab, to celebrate the grand opening of the new location of the Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio at 630 S. Elm Street. Greensboro favorite J Timber will open the show.
“A concert series is the perfect way to celebrate one of our city’s greatest partners, Kontoor Brands, and their continued support of their hometown,” says Zack Matheny, DGI’s President and CEO. “The awesome new Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio location is in the heart of the action in downtown Greensboro, and these weekly concerts will support not just their retail store, but all of the local businesses who have revitalized this area of our city.”
On Friday, August 13, Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has been instrumental in lining up Sonny Miles, Big Jim Kohler and Marvelous Funkshun. August 21, concertgoers will have the ultimate 80s experience with Cassette Rewind. The grand finale on August 27 will feature one of greatest, and most entertaining, beach music groups of our time, The Tams.
“These four weeks of concerts is exactly what our community needs following this past year,” Matheny says. “Let’s get outside, celebrate our reopening, and enjoy all that the downtown community has to offer.”
Concerts will be held 5:00-9:00 PM each Friday on Lewis Street. For complete details, including food and alcohol regulations, please visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/friday-night-live/.
