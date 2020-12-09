12 Days of Meals and Counting
GREENSBORO, NC – Thanks to a $6,000 commitment from First National Bank, Downtown Greensboro’s newest headquartered corporation, the 12 Days of Meals campaign has surpassed it’s initial goal of $36,000 to provide 250 warm meals a day to Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM). Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) will continue to raise funds for the 12 Days of Meals program to provide additional days of hot meals to GUM throughout this holiday season.
Donations to the GoFundMe campaign provide individually boxed meals at a cost of $12 per meal and include a 20% gratuity to participating downtown restaurants. The following downtown restaurants have pledged their support to provide meals: 1618 Downtown, A Sweet Success! Bakery, Acropolis, Baked Downtown, Blue Denim, Cheesecakes by Alex, Chez Genese, Cincy's, Crafted The Art of the Taco, Deep Roots Market, Ghassan's (LeBauer Park), Heavenly Buffaloes, Liberty Oak, Los Chico's, MACHETE, Manny's Universal Café, Mellow Mushroom, Midori, Natty Greene's, Stumble Stilskins, Undercurrent, and White and Wood.
“The meals provided through the 12 Days of Meals campaign is a godsend for us and those we serve at Greensboro Urban Ministry through our Potter’s House Community Kitchen. The meals are not only delicious, but they serve to helps us stretch our limited food budget during this very busy time of the year,” says Rev. Myron Wilkins, CEO of GUM. “Thank you DGI and participating downtown restaurants. If this event extends beyond 12 days, what a blessing that would be!”
To kick-off the campaign in November, the Wyndham Championship and Love Tito’s (the charitable arm of Tito’s Vodka) donated $5,000 each. Additionally, Crafted The Art of Taco donated their $1,250 meal stipend to the cause. Since then, more than 140 other individuals, foundations and corporations have contributed to the campaign.
For more information about the GoFundMe campaign, and to make a donation, please visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/12-days-of-meals-providing-meals-to-neighbors-in-need
