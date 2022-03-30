Grab your biggest hat and your fanciest bowtie for a Derby Day Soiree to be held on the grounds of the historic Weir-Jordan House at 223 N. Edgeworth Street on Saturday, May 7th from 4 to 8 p.m. The Greensboro Woman’s Club and the Weir-Jordan House Board of Trustees are sponsors of this event to raise funds for preservation of the Weir-Jordan House.
The afternoon will be a celebration of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby and southern traditions will abound. Turpentine Shine, a local bluegrass/folk band, will set the tone with music on the lawn. Large-screen TVs will be set up outside and inside so you will not miss a moment of the big race. Savory St. Catering will provide appetizers with that downhome taste, and wine, beer and mint juleps will be the drinks of the day. Games and activities will be available and prizes for the best dressed lady and gentleman will be awarded. A 50/50 raffle in which the winner will be determined by the race outcome will add additional fun and suspense. New this year will be the Winner’s Circle—a gorgeous display of premium items--which 10 lucky winners will walk away with.
Tickets, which include music, wine, beer, mint juleps, hors d’oeuvres and fun are $60. They are limited and can be purchased online at www.greensborowomansclub.com/wjderbyday.
The Weir-Jordan House was built in the 1850s. In 1921 the Greensboro Woman’s Club purchased it and has owned and maintained it since. As one of Greensboro’s seven remaining pre-Civil War structures, the home was listed on the National Historic Register in 1984 and continues to witness Greensboro’s growth and progress.
For more information contact: Vanessa Lowder at vlowder1@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.