I love a great date night. My romantic side perks up when carefully planning small details, then playing host to my date, and experiencing all the emotions as the night winds along. The fact I relish date night is perhaps the reason I’ve never been married :-)
So when a close friend decided to make a special birthday visit from Atlanta, I just had to pull out all the stops. My initial reaction was to cook and plan a quiet evening at home considering she deals with the daily ATL hustle and bustle. But then it dawned on me, let’s use the opportunity to highlight local culinary talent, something she would not have witnessed prior to departing Winston-Salem.
I thought for hours about which restaurant to land at for our date and never could wrestle my mind down to a single option. Ultimately I decided let’s visit several restaurants, and still to this day, my heart and stomach cries out in joy and praise.
We started the evening at Willow’s Bistro at 300 South Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Upon entering the small restaurant located inside the famed Railroad Building, I quickly noticed a couple seats available at the bar; the dating gods were smiling upon me. I’m an old hand and know the best seats in the house are those six bar stools that give you a front row seat to a tiny kitchen pumping out culinary gold.
Executive Chef Niki Farrington was on the line gearing up to lead her team on yet another Friday night adventure. She paused to come over and personally greet us in spite of being occupied with getting the kitchen ready for a busy evening. Farrington has a strong local following and unmatched passion for the service industry. She is also a pro when it comes to whipping up creative dishes and loves to “pickle” everything.
Since we still had a long night ahead of us, the agreement was made to order small plates only, ensuring we could return home with pants buttoned. Flash fried calamari kicked off the night with house pickled peppers, Niki’s Pickles purple onion, and aioli. The calamari is fried crisp, not rubbery, and perfect size for sharing.
Just minutes after ordering calamari, we noticed Hickory smoked pork ribs, and that ended our pact mandating small plates only. They were delicious. It’s worth noting there are so many tempting items on Willow’s menu that we nearly abandoned the entire food tour.
Special treat, before leaving we ran into Ryan Oberle, owner of Six Hundred Degrees, and he confirmed the new restaurant in Bailey Park will launch in 2021 under the leadership of Willow’s former executive chef and North Carolina Chef of the Year Travis Myers. Can’t wait to visit and share a review with my audience!
I’m a personal fan of Chef Tim Grandinetti, so if I’m showcasing my city’s food, then he must be on the list. Next we found ourselves at Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen, and Bar at 450 North Spring Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
If you’re a southerner, then you love shrimp and grits – but you also most likely adore pimento cheese. Grandinetti gave us a unique spin on the popular dish – firecracker shrimp with pimento cheese grits with Dr. Brownstone’s Hot! Honey Sriracha Elixir.
Chef Grandinetti is the newly appointed American Culinary Federation local chapter president and he brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and relationships to the culinary scene. He did confirm his wildly popular Dr. Brownstone’s Sweet Summer Luv Luv Festival is returning August 11-14th and will feature four whole days of amazing cuisine.
Kathleen Barnes, owner of 6th and Vine at 209 West 6th Street in downtown Winston-Salem, recently brought in Executive Chef Ebony Warfield to lead her kitchen. Barnes could not have found a better and more talented person to lead the next growth phase for her restaurant. Warfield’s fingerprints can be found inside kitchens all over the city – A Noble Grille, Sweet Potatoes, The Katharine, and Sir Winston. Warfield also served in the army where she learned to cook by providing thousands of hungry soldiers with hot meals.
I was excited to introduce my friend to Chef Warfield’s white wine mushroom chicken with roasted fingerling potatoes and mixed veggies. We split the plate almost causing me to order another to carry home. It’s quickly became the go to menu item for me when visiting.
We are incredibly blessed to have a trove of culinary talent in the region and they all offer such a wide array of savory, flavorful, and innovative menus. I strongly encourage you to explore and engage with the many locally owned restaurants in your backyard. Don’t worry about picking just one, visit many, and visit often, take friends and family – food is love.
Algenon Cash is a nationally recognized speaker and director of Triad Food & Beverage Coalition. Cash is also the host of Eat Drink Triad, which is available on Apple, Spotify, and Pandora. Reach him at acash@whartongladden.com.
