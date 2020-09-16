Heroes can be nominated through Dash Social Media Contest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (September 16, 2020) – The Winston-Salem Dash will recognize five community heroes October 5 – 9 on social media, and the team mascot BOLT will deliver five course meals to their homes. Lowes Foods, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Truist are partnering with the Dash for this community event.
The Dash have posted the contest on all their social media platforms. Area residents are encouraged to nominate community heroes with a brief explanation on why they are nominating them. The nomination can be posted on the Dash social media platforms or emailed to amanda.dove@wsdash.com The nomination period runs through Mon., Sept. 21.
“Throughout the pandemic many individuals have stepped up in impactful and inspiring ways,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “We want to recognize their sacrifices and reward their efforts.”
Dash staff members will follow all CDC and State Health recommendations for food preparation and customer interactions.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
