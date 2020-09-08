School system employees to be rewarded for their hard work and dedication
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (September 8, 2020) – The Winston-Salem Dash will provide Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees with eight free Hot Dogs Thurs., Sept. 17. Lowes Foods, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Truist are partnering with the Dash on this community event.
Each vehicle will receive eight uncooked hot dogs and two ticket vouchers games during the 2021 Dash season. School System employees can register by emailing amanda.dove@wsdash.com. Tickets are free and must be reserved by email prior by September 13. Unregistered vehicles will be turned away. Vehicles must enter through Truist Stadium’s main entrance from Broad Street. Food service will run from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
“The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System is working so incredibly hard to provide a safe and effective learning environment for students. We felt they needed a reward,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.
Dash staff members will follow all CDC and State Health recommendations for food preparation and customer interactions during the giveaway.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
