Neighborhoods can enter to win dessert delivery
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 5, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Dash and Truist are teaming up to provide a local neighborhood with a delicious treat next month. Dash staff and team mascot BOLT will deliver ice cream from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
Neighborhoods can be nominated in a social media contest on the Dash Facebook page or by emailing the Dash at ayla.acosta@wsdash.com. In 2020, the Dash delivered free ice cream to over a dozen neighborhoods.
The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 at home against the Rome Braves.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
