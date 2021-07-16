Let’s Brunch,” they say!  Noon to Three, Sunday, July 18

 

WHO

Chef Belinda  Smith-Sullivan

Cookbook Author

“Let’s Brunch”

 

Chef Ebony Warfield

Sixth and Vine Executive Chef

 

Chef Michael Spencer

Winston-Salem chef and musician

 

WHAT

Chef Ebony will present menu items from Chef Belinda’s recent cookbook, “Let’s Brunch.”

Bookmarks will be on hand with  copies of Chef Belinda’s “Let’s Brunch” for signing.

Chef Michael will entertain diners with music at the gazebo

 

No reservations are required.  Guests may order from either the special ”Let’s Brunch Cookbook”  menu or the regular menu

There are no tickets or fees. 

WHEN

Noon to Three

Sunday

July 18

 

WHERE

Sixth and Vine Restaurant

The Arts District

209 6th Street

Winston-Salem

WHY

Chef Belinda published her first book, “Just Peachy,”  after ending  a career as an international Coca-Cola executive.  It quickly earned her a spot on the top tier of southern food writers. She brought “Just Peachy”  to the annual Bookmarks Festival here in Winston-Salem, filled the house for her presentation, and liked the city so much she wanted a pied a terre in the City of Arts and Innovation.   Her second book,  “Let’s Brunch,” subsequently was well received and a third book, “Southern Sugar,” is due for publication later this year.  

Select brunch items and cocktails from the “Let’s Brunch Cookbook”  will be featured at the July 18 brunch at Sixth and Vine, in addition to the usual menu.

