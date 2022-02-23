Creating Orders on the Fry: Winston-Salem based Dirty Fries hits Greensboro

What originally began as a vision to serve loaded fries at local restaurants transformed into a business seeking to be an inter-state franchise — Michael Clark’s brainchild, Dirty Fries. Despite only recently opening its Greensboro location on December 13, Dirty Fries has been swarmed with orders from both the local college crowd and foodies across the state. Through its unique goal to serve customizable fries and the rapid manner in which the audience took to the August 2021 launch of its Winston-Salem location, it was expected that the new West Gate City Boulevard location bring a new, unexpected twist.
“[The two locations are] definitely different,” said co-owner Michael Clark. “Winston-Salem is to-go only, [while] Greensboro is dine-in and also has a bar.”
Clark opened the Winston-Salem branch of Dirty Fries, alongside co-owners Jeremiah Spooners and Demorreay Holloway. Clark had already tested his idea for customizable loaded fries at the Box Office, a business he had owned prior to Dirty Fries — an idea that was such a hit that he was inspired to launch a business entirely around the concept.
Located at the spot of the renovated Liberty Street Grill, the small free-standing kitchen was Clark’s first venture into this idea. Its inconspicuous size was deceiving, as the business frequently had a full parking lot with lines of people trailing out into the street for fries. With delivery options available on Doordash and GrubHub, the Winston-Salem branch was such a success that all three co-owners were enthusiastic to open another location.
However, the sudden concept change from Winston-Salem’s take-out-based spot to Greensboro’s dine-in restaurant and bar wasn’t purely incidental. This evolution of the fry spot can be attributed to Clark’s roots in Greensboro.
“Greensboro is home [to me], so I felt a lot more comfortable with creating a hang-out spot [here],” said Clark. “I’m not too familiar with Winston, so it made sense to make it more of a to-go gig.”
One of the major shortcomings of Winston-Salem’s location was the lack of dine-in seating as the demand for Dirty Fries’ products increased. People frequently had to wait for their food in their cars; something Clark was reluctant to make his clientele do in the wintertime. To bring his project to another level at home, Clark elevated his idea so that those in his hometown no longer had to wait outside for their food, but could now come inside to enjoy their food in the warmth.
Despite the intended differences in concepts, fry lovers who enjoyed the concept of the Winston-Salem location are encouraged to keep the same high expectations when it comes to the quality of food. At both Liberty Street and Gate City Boulevard, concepts surrounding fry creation are nearly identical. To build their own custom fries, customers can choose between straight and curly fries, with an option to build on baked-potato style fries, or “baked spud.” A protein option can then be chosen, with options such as chicken, steak, crab, shrimp, bacon, and pulled pork. Based on preference, cheese, sauces, and five different kinds of add-ons can be loaded onto the fries, encouraging fry lovers to try any combination in their dreams. In addition to fries, both locations serve Philly cheese steaks, as well as seafood-based dishes like GrubHub bestseller “Down Under,” a crab and shrimp dish with queso and house sauce.
“We’re trying to see what works and what doesn’t,” stated Clark on his first week of opening Dirty Fries on Gate City Boulevard. Sharing a deep love for concepts in both currently open locations, his dream is to spread his idea along the East Coast.
Dirty Fries currently delivers on GrubHub from the Greensboro location, making it accessible to homebodies and college students who share Clark’s love for custom fries.
For more information or to place your order, visit www.dirtyfries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.