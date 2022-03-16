Cost-less Cuisine: Triad eateries adopt Pay-What-You-Can Model

The past few years have hit the Triad community, just like every other community, pretty hard forcing many people to live in food deserts, and not by their choosing.
A food desert is defined as a geographic area where affordable, nutritious and fresh food is hard to come by, due to cost or lack of transportation. Assessments done by local nonprofits and Guilford County show there are at least 24 food deserts within the county with at least 17 of those in Greensboro.
With several areas in the Triad already being a food desert, there are a few local eateries that are working to elevate the stress and headache of figuring out where that next meal will come from and how you will pay for it.
Given Coffee and HOPE Truck Food Co.
Winston-Salem
What began as a passion project for the lead pastor at Hope City Church, located at 758 Montsinger Road in Winston-Salem, has grown into not one, but two, budding businesses independent from the church but serving the community with the same mission.
HOPE Truck Food Co. began in 2019 and was evolved from the work of the church’s pastor. For years he had traveled to High Point to give out food, first passing out hot dogs and water from the trunk of his car on Friday nights and later on Saturdays from a donated enclosed trailer. One day, according to Jamie Via, executive director of Hope Food Co., he mentioned how great it would be to have a food truck to continue passing out food in the community.
Someone in Boston, Massachusetts agreed and donated their food truck to the cause. The truck, valued at over $200,000, had a couple of thousand miles on it and was fully-equipped equipped.
“The reality is that people aren’t always going to come to you whenever they need help and the thought of being able to go to people and meet them where they are and give them what they need was just a great idea,” said Via. “It was just a great product that we were able to use to go out in the community to give away these free meals.”
In order for the food truck to continue to give away free meals, it needed to be self-sustaining. That’s where the organization’s pay-what-you-can model comes into play. The food truck goes to businesses, private events including birthday parties, weddings, and food truck festivals. There’s no booking fee or deposit but Via admits that they book up pretty quickly.
“In the summer we get requests for over 30 events a month. There are some regulations about how far we can drive the food truck and it’s important for us to know how many people are going to be there,” she explained.
Via said that revenue is collected through suggested pricing. The prices are not listed on the food truck’s menu but are instead in the food truck’s square account. The suggested cost often offset the free meals. A meal includes an entrée, a side, and a drink and ranges from $10 to $15.
“We are at the things you would see other food trucks out at,” Via said. “When we’re at those places we’re still considered a pay-what-you-can food truck. If someone on the street sees our food truck parked somewhere and they want to come up and get a meal for free, they can always do that. But most of the time when we are at those places people do pay for their meals. We tried to look at what other food trucks are doing but still be able to meet our margins and have enough extra funds to be able to give away. We do have people who give over the suggested prices a lot of times because they know what we’re doing with that money and it’s something that they want to give towards.”
In June 2021, after finding success with the food truck, Hope City opened up a coffee shop inside the entrance of the church.
Given Coffee is another pay-what-you-can eatery with proceeds providing free meals to the community through the food truck.
There are no prices on the menu but the suggested prices range from $3 to $8 for the shop’s teas, coffees, espressos, pastries, etc.
“Someone could just come into the coffee shop, get whatever they want, and get it for free, a penny, a dollar or give our suggested amount, just like you would at a regular coffee shop,” Via said.
The shop offers outside and indoor seating and also has a section for large groups and meetings.
Via believes the coffee shop will take off once people realize they are open six days a week and it’s open to the public.
“We’re in a church building but we’re just like any other coffee shop,” she said.
Via said that generosity is a core value for the organization and the reason they feel compelled to follow the pay-what-you-can model is because they feel that they’ve been given so much in their endeavors.
“We were given the food truck and we were given the funds to be able to outfit the coffee shop here. The things that we’ve been given, we want to turn around and give it away. That’s the heart of it,” she said.
Before COVID hit, the model of the food truck was slightly different, according to Via. When they traveled to private events, they would have prices on the menus with an expectation that people would pay. Once COVID hit, people were calling left and right due to restaurants shutting down and families wanting to eat outside, safely. That’s when they realized, Via said, that they could’ve been anywhere and in any neighborhood, with someone facing food insecurity.
“We just took all the prices off the menu and said no matter where we are we’re just going to say ‘if you can pay us something great, if not don’t worry about it, it’s on us.’ That’s where that hope comes in. This person may seem like they have it all together and they don’t look like they need that extra little bump but who’s to say what they’re going through.”
Between HOPE Truck Food Co. and Given Coffee, Hope Food Co. has at least 15 employees, two full-time and the remaining part-time.
For Via, the businesses allow her to witness the greatest part of her community.
“People just really want to get behind this idea of helping others in the community who are in need. They are booking us not only because our food is really good, but they’re booking us because of the mission behind it. So just continuing to see people support others in the community has just made a big impact on me.”
According to Via, to date, HOPE Truck Food Co. has given away over 15,000 free meals. For more information on HOPE Truck Food Co. or Given Coffee, visit www.hopefoodco.com.
Little Light Bread & Soup Co.
Greensboro
Caitlin Ryan saw a problem and decided to do something about it.
Almost a year later, her sheer tenacity, goodwill, and culinary skills have turned into a small business. Ryan said that during the pandemic, she realized that people were having trouble feeding themselves because of flaky delivery or delayed grocery delivery.
She decided to do something about it.
“I started making a pot of soup every week and I delivered it to anybody who asked, whether or not they could pay for it, it didn’t matter to me,” Ryan said.
She ended up making so many quarts of soup each week that broke the stove in her home. At that point, she knew she needed a bigger location and went looking for a restaurant space.
Which is how Little Light Bread & Soup Co., located at 3205 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro, came to be.
The LGBT woman-owned and led business, which opened in May 2021, serves American fare, along with soup and bread, and practices the pay-what-you-can model. There are suggested prices on the menu that vary based on the item. Suggested prices range for a Chicken Soup meal is $8, sandwiches are $12 and Sirloin meal with two veggie sides is $25. There are family-style meals that feed 3 to 4 people, like the whole chicken meal, which is roughly $30.
Ryan, chef and owner, said it’s been a tough first year but anyone who walks into her restaurant will eat, whether they can pay for it or not.
“Usually people say ‘hey can I get some food’ and then we know they will probably take it to go and are not going to pay for it. And that’s fine. We don’t ask questions. We just ask them what they want,” Ryan said.
The eatery just reopened in mid-February, having been closed since Christmas Eve. During that time Ryan battled illness, contractors walking off the job, renovations, and changing her business structure.
“That was hard. I didn’t think we were going to be able to open again. We worked hard and got in there. So far, we’re not going gangbusters but so far we’re a lot busier than we used to be,” she said of the uptick in business.
The pay-what-you-can model is more of a personal mission for Ryan. As someone who used to struggle who drugs and alcohol, Ryan said that it was the kindness of strangers that kept many people like her going.
“Myself and a lot of the people I work with are all former alcoholics and addicts. People were nice to us. People fed us. People clothed us. People let us sleep on their couches until we got better. You’re nice to everybody you meet because people were nice to you when you needed it,” Ryan said.
For Ryan, offering food to those in need is a simple act of humanity and one that should be mirrored everywhere.
“We have this opportunity to grow our service work in this exponential way. It feels like the right thing to do. For me, I think it would be really fucking cool if in every shopping center there was someplace that you could go and eat, even if you didn’t have any money.”
Ryan said that having outlived so many of her friends; she doesn’t take lightly her second chance and relishes finding her purpose while living out her dream. Even if means scolding neighborhood kids for not being in school while making them cheesesteak at the same time.
“It’s about keeping my side of the street tidy. I know I’m not going to solve hunger in Greensboro by giving out bowls of soup but I know I can do my little bit to help other people. This is my purpose. To be here and to do this. So it gets me out of bed and fighting my demons in the morning,” she said. “If I can get my food in your mouth then I can win you over. Hopefully, we don’t just feed the belly but we feed the soul. Giving you a food memory. Anybody in the restaurant industry will tell you if you want to get rich, do not open a restaurant. It’s not a moneymaking venture. So if we’re not going to get rich off of this, why don’t we just help people where we can?”
For more information or to donate to Little Light Bread & Soup Co., visit. www.littlelighttriad.com.
