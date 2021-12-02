Pieology is celebrating National Cookie Day December 4th with the return of our Red Velvet Cookie by offering Guests 2 cookies for $4 Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 5.
https://pieology.com/national-cookie-day/
This promotion can be used in-restaurant or online with the Pieology app or Pieology.com and includes all cookie flavors. All locations participating except Guam and Hawaii.
