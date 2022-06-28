Community Support of MeaningFULL Meals Food Drive Especially Needed This Year
Greensboro, NC (June 28, 2022) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is mobilizing the community throughout July with its annual MeaningFULL Meals program in partnership with The Volunteer Center (TVC) of the Triad and BackPack Beginnings (BPB).
Nine years ago, UWGG and TVC started MeaningFULL Meals as nutrition project that seeks food donations to help feed school children in need during summer break – and this year, the need is greater than ever before
According to the USDA, food prices have increased 10% during the past year. Many local food pantries in Guilford County, are reporting their use is up 24% over a year ago.
According to BPB, their overall food donations are down by a staggering 50% over this time last year, making this year’s MeaningFULL Meals drive especially needed.
BackPack Beginnings joined the partnership seven years ago and serves as the recipient of all food donations, dispersing them to children and families in the community.
Everyone in the community is invited to participate throughout the month of July.
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer to learn more and choose from two easy options:
- Simply host a drive in July and drop off your donations at BackPack Beginnings by August 5.
- Bring your own food donations to The Volunteer Center of the Triad on July 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - everyone dropping off donations will get FREE ICE CREAM!
“The Volunteer Center of the Triad is so excited to partner with BackPack Beginnings and United Way of Greater Greensboro again this year for MeaningFULL Meals. With the community’s help, we can fill the shelves and help feed students and their families over the summer months,” said Audrey Amos, Director of Community Engagement, TVC.
