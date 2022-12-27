Community Donates To ESR Clients For Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM – This Christmas, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Oakgrove Missionary Baptist Church, the Cycle Kings of Winston-Salem, and the City of Winston-Salem worked with Experiment in Self-Reliance (ESR) to adopt ESR clients for the 2022 holiday season.
ESR clients were adopted by the donors, who made sure they received groceries, food for a Christmas meal, household supplies, and presents for their kids.
Christmas donors wanted to give families in need the opportunity to enjoy Christmas and alleviate some stress that holidays often bring, especially those with a limited budget. Each family is matched with a donor and there may be multiple sponsors to ensure each family has what they need. Donations are based on family size.
Twana W. Roebuck, Executive Director of ESR, was ecstatic about how the community has come together. "It has been extremely rewarding to see the connectivity and compassion from the community come together through this project,” said Roebuck. “We are grateful for our community’s unwavering support and generosity over the years.”
Ms. B, a client at ESR, was overcome with joy when she received her donation. "I just want to say thank you to ESR…and everyone who’s donated for everything that they have done for me and my family,” said Ms. B. “ESR has been an awesome impact on all of us and changed our lives for the better."
Clients and families were thankful for the unexpected help they received. The Christmas donors and other community groups also sponsor families for Easter and Thanksgiving, providing a meal and presents for their children.
ABOUT US
ESR is a non-profit Community Action Agency that helps empower strength and resilience in the lives of residents in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County. Programs help clients increase their education, learn how to budget, save, and pay down debt, locate safe and affordable housing, become first-time homeowners, develop their small business, receive free tax preparation, and more. For more information, please visit www.eisr.org or call 336-722-9400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.