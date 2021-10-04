WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Participants in this unique, hands-on workshop will learn how to prepare various food items over an open fire. They will also discover what types of food were available to the town’s early settlers and -- more importantly -- how some of those food items tasted.
The Colonial Cooking Workshop will take place on Saturday, October 23, from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm. The fee is $25.00 and pre-registration is required. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the number of participants is limited so be sure to call the Park office and reserve your spot today.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.