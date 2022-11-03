Collector's Choice Gala Returns To GreenHill
It’s Back! The biggest collector's event in North Carolina is returning after a two-year hiatus. Collector’s Choice offers art enthusiasts the opportunity to meet the makers and experience Winter Show before it opens to the public.
All works in the exhibition are offered for sale and patrons have the opportunity to encounter works by talented artists at all stages of their careers: “Collector's Choice is an event serving as a showcase for a rich gathering of artists and allows the public and collectors to discover the newest wave of NC artists" says GreenHill's curator, Edie Carpenter.
This year’s Winter Show has over 60 North Carolina artists and works in contemporary art, fiber, fine crafts, and more. Everything in this exhibition is meant to be enjoyed and collected. Join GreenHill for a social night with friends, colleagues, and family while viewing amazing art before the exhibition opens. A night where collectors, artists, and their guests gather to celebrate art at the biggest party of the year!
RSVP by November 23rd: purchase tickets now. All proceeds go to support GreenHill Center for Art. Special member pricing is available. Admission is $100 at the door. Check on your membership status by emailing development@greenhillnc.org or call (336) 333-7460.
For event details visit www.greenhillnc.org.
WINTER SHOW PROGRAMMING
OPERATING HOURS
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday | 12:00 - 5:00 PM
Wednesday | 12:00 - 7:00 PM
Saturday | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
FIRST CHOICE
Thursday, December 1 | 5:30 – 7:30 PM
COLLECTOR'S CHOICE
Saturday, December 3 | 7:00 – 10:00 PM
WINTER SHOW PUBLIC OPENING
Sunday, December 4 | 1:00 – 3:00 PM
LIZA ROBERTS AND JOHN BEERMAN IN CONVERSATION
Tuesday, December 13 | 5:30 – 6:30 PM
LAST-MINUTE HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Thursday, December 22 | 12:00 – 7:00 PM
FIRST FRIDAYS
Friday, January 6 | 6:00 – 8:30 PM
Friday, February 3 | 6:00 – 8:30 PM
About GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art
GreenHill engages a diverse community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and arts education while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. The Center’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. GreenHill’s exhibition space, shop, and studios are located in downtown Greensboro in close proximity to the Steven M. Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, where GreenHill also curates onsite galleries. For more information visit www.greenhillnc.org.
