May 25, 2021 – Winston-Salem, N.C.— The Cobblestone Farmers Market will open the summer Wednesday Mini-Market from 4-6pm, beginning June 2, 2021. The Wednesday Mini-Market and Drive-Thru continue to be in the parking lot of 1001 S. Marshall Street, Winston-Salem, NC. The Mini-Market will provide fresh-picked produce, fruit, cheese and beverages and supports local farmers whose produce is ripening throughout the week for sale. Add-ons for pre-order drive-thru include bread, dairy, mushrooms, and more. On Wednesdays, Market Staff will provide weekly kids' activities for pick up at the Information Booth.
Cobblestone is pleased to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) and Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) for Women, Infants and Children at the market. Come to the Information Booth booth to use your SNAP/EBT card, Pandemic-EBT card, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program or WIC FMNP coupons! The market tokens are valid throughout the entire market season at both the Saturday Markets and Weekday Wednesday Market. The market accepts tax-deductible donations year-round on their website which support match funds offered through their Food Access Program. In 2020, the Food Access Program matched over $10K and estimates $15K in 2021.Granville District Mobile Market will partner with the Cobblestone Farmers Market and its Food Access Program, for their pilot mobile market program, to provide local food to the North Ward and surrounding neighborhoods.
Cobblestone also announced a new ‘Grow Your Own’ initiative which softly rolled out during the final weeks of their Winter Market. Within the theme of Together We Grow, Cobblestone is expanding the depth and breadth of resources and supplies available at the Market to ‘Grow Your Own’ garden at home. Sustainably grown vegetable, flower and herb transplants and perennials continue to be available - this year with additional varieties being offered by new and returning vendors. Bagged compost is also being sold onsite. Producers and community partners with sage advice and information for new and seasoned gardeners will be onsite throughout the spring and summer seasons.
Vendors participating in the Wednesday Mini-Market include Bingo Bango Soda, Heritage Harvest Farms, Fair Share Farm, Rail Fence Farm, Sungold Farm, JEEM, Mother’s Finest Family Farms, Sanders Ridge Farm, Camino Bakery, Cedar House Farm, and MORE. Customers can pre-order and pre-pay for their goods with individual vendors in advance of Wednesday and those who prefer not to shop onsite are encouraged to utilize the Drive-Thru option. The Market recommends customers sign-up for the newsletter for pre-order information. Drive-thru pick-up is open from 4-6pm for shoppers who have pre-ordered, prepaid and specified “drive-thru pick-up” when ordering.
For the most up-to-date information about The Cobblestone Farmers Market, visit www.thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
About Cobblestone Farmers Market
Cobblestone Farmers Market is a fully vetted, sustainable, producer-only farmers market offering customers the guarantee that all vendors meet the sustainable, naturally-grown and humane practices required by the Market. Humane, safe and healthy farming and food preparation are at the center of the vendor review process. For value added products, local and sustainably produced ingredients are strongly preferred, and where possible, ingredients should be grown by the vendor.
Cobblestone Farmers Market strives to provide a safe and socially congenial marketplace for both customers and vendors, offering a balance and diversity of items for sale, whose demeanor and presentation are positive, fair and friendly, and whose production and marketing practices minimize waste. Cobblestone Farmers Market strategically nurtures and grows the marketplace through careful oversight of the number of annually accepted vendors selling similar products, and continually looks for niche products so that vendors have every opportunity to be successful in sales and customers consistently have a wide variety or product from which to choose.
Cobblestone Farmers Market, operated by Beta Verde, LLC and its non profit The Good Stuff, is an independent market funded through vendor fees, sponsorships and personal contributions.
